



India and Kyrgyzstan are conducting the 12th edition of their annual Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar from March 10 to 23, 2025, in Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan.





This exercise, which began in 2011 and has become an annual event alternating between the two countries, involves elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Kyrgyzstan's Scorpion Brigade.





The primary objective is to exchange expertise and best practices in counter-terrorism and special operations, particularly in urban and high-altitude mountainous terrain scenarios.





The training focuses on advanced skills such as sniping, complex building intervention, mountain warfare, and survival techniques, aiming to enhance joint operational capabilities and interoperability between the two special forces under the framework of a United Nations mandate.





The exercise also emphasizes developing advanced insertion and extraction techniques for troops in conflict zones and showcases cutting-edge indigenous Indian defence equipment.





Beyond rigorous military training, the event includes vibrant cultural exchanges, notably the celebration of the Kyrgyz festival Nowruz, which helps strengthen the personal and professional bonds between the forces and deepens the bilateral relationship.





This cooperation reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan, addressing shared security challenges like international terrorism and extremism, and reinforcing peace, stability, and security in the region.





The Khanjar exercise not only enhances tactical skills and operational readiness but also solidifies defence ties through joint training, exchange programs, and collaborative research, including agreements signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2019 visit to Kyrgyzstan.





This comprehensive engagement underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering mutual trust and cooperation in defence and security domains.





ANI







