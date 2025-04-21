



The Indian Navy’s Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, represented by INS Sunayna, concluded a significant three-day port call at Nacala, Mozambique, as part of India’s broader SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative.





This deployment underscores India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships, enhancing regional security, and fostering people-to-people ties across the Indian Ocean Region.





During its visit, IOS SAGAR engaged in a comprehensive suite of professional and cultural activities. Key among these were joint training sessions with the Mozambique Armed Forces, focusing on Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, firefighting, damage control, and diving exercises.





These collaborative drills aimed to bolster operational synergy and capacity building, directly supporting Mozambique’s maritime security capabilities and enhancing interoperability between the two navies.





Beyond professional exchanges, the Indian Navy placed strong emphasis on humanitarian and community outreach. Medical camps were organized for the local population, providing essential healthcare services.





The crew also conducted outreach activities at a local orphanage in Nacala, reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to social responsibility. Additional engagements included a yoga session to promote wellness, ship visits for local school children and the Indian diaspora, a maritime awareness quiz for students, and guided tours for military cadets from the Nampula Military Academy.





The visit was marked by high-level interactions, including a deck reception for local officials and dignitaries, celebrating maritime friendship and goodwill. Notably, the mission featured a multinational crew, with 44 naval personnel from nine friendly countries—including Comoros, Kenya, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and South Africa—embarked on INS Sunayna.





This multinational composition highlights India’s intent to foster lasting partnerships and mutual trust with African maritime forces, especially amid evolving regional dynamics.





Upon completion of the port call, Mozambican naval personnel were set to join INS Sunayna for joint surveillance missions in Mozambique’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), reaffirming both nations’ shared commitment to maritime security and countering non-traditional threats such as piracy and illegal trafficking.





The IOS SAGAR mission, in conjunction with the recent Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME 25) exercise, reflects India’s proactive approach to regional security and inclusive growth. By integrating capacity-building, operational training, and humanitarian outreach, the Indian Navy continues to position itself as a preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region, advancing the SAGAR vision of collective security, stability, and prosperity for all littoral states.





ANI







