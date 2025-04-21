



Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has issued a strong call for unity between Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada in response to a series of attacks and acts of vandalism targeting religious sites, which he attributes to Khalistani extremists. Arya, who represents Ottawa Nepean, highlighted the recent defacement of the Laxmi Narayan Mandir in British Columbia as a "chilling reminder" of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism in Canada.





He emphasised that these extremist groups are not only well-organized and well-funded but also possess significant political backing, enabling them to assert dominance and, in his words, "successfully silence Hindu voices across Canada".





Arya's concerns extend beyond attacks on Hindu institutions. He pointed out that Sikh places of worship, such as the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara in Vancouver, have also been targeted with pro-Khalistan graffiti and intimidation tactics. He noted that these incidents are not isolated but part of a broader campaign by a small group of Sikh separatists advocating for Khalistan, who are attempting to sow division and fear within both communities.





In his public statements, Arya has condemned the tendency of some politicians to misrepresent these incidents as a conflict between Hindus and Sikhs, arguing that this framing is both misleading and divisive.





He stressed that historically, Hindus and Sikhs in Canada have shared strong social, cultural, and familial ties, and that the vast majority of both communities remain united against extremism. Arya urged members of both communities to "rise with urgency" and demand immediate and decisive action from authorities at all levels of government, asserting that "silence is no longer an option".





Arya also criticised the lack of reassurance from Canadian political leaders and officials to the Hindu-Canadian community in the face of rising Hinduphobia and extremist threats. He recounted his own experiences of requiring police protection to attend Hindu events due to disruptive demonstrations by Khalistani protesters, underscoring the seriousness of the threat and the need for robust law enforcement action.





Arya's message is a call for solidarity between Hindu and Sikh Canadians against Khalistani extremism, a demand for clear recognition of the problem by political leaders, and an urgent appeal for decisive government intervention to protect all communities from violence and intimidation.





ANI







