



On April 30, 2025, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, publicly stated that Islamabad had “credible intelligence” indicating that India was preparing to launch military action against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours.





Tarar accused the Indian government of planning an attack based on “baseless and concocted allegations” regarding Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists and has sharply escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest assaults on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. India immediately blamed Pakistan-based militants for the attack, a charge that Islamabad has strongly denied. In response, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed its borders, and revoked visas for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing its airspace and trade routes to India, and expelling Indian diplomats.





Since the attack, there have been reports of armed skirmishes and exchanges of gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC), with both sides deploying additional military assets to the border regions. Security experts and international observers have warned that the situation is rapidly deteriorating, with both sides taking unprecedented steps to suspend longstanding agreements and diplomatic channels.





Minister Tarar emphasised that Pakistan had itself been a victim of terrorism and has always condemned it in all forms. He stated that Islamabad had offered a “credible, transparent and independent” investigation by a neutral commission of experts, but accused India of evading such a probe and instead choosing a confrontational path.





Tarar warned that any Indian military adventurism would be “responded to assuredly and decisively,” and that the responsibility for any escalation and its consequences would “squarely lie with India”. Pakistan has called for international attention, urging the global community to remain vigilant and to discourage any further escalation.





The United States and China have both called for restraint, with the US State Department confirming it is reaching out to both New Delhi and Islamabad to urge de-escalation. Analysts note that while India faces significant domestic pressure to respond forcefully to the Pahalgam attack, any military action risks triggering a rapid and dangerous escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.





Pakistan’s claim of imminent Indian military action has intensified an already volatile situation, with both sides issuing strong warnings and taking steps that have dismantled key diplomatic safeguards. The international community is closely monitoring developments, aware that even a limited military exchange could spiral into a broader conflict.





PTI







