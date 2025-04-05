



The 14th edition of the bilateral Naval Exercise INDRA 2025 between India and Russia was conducted from March 28 to April 2, 2025, off the coast of Chennai, India. The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two navies.





Structured drills included complex tactical makeovers, simulated engagements, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, and anti-submarine warfare exercises. These activities showcased the combined combat capabilities of both nations and facilitated the exchange of best operational practices.





The exercise was divided into two phases: the Harbour Phase (March 28–30) in Chennai and the Sea Phase (March 31–April 2) in the Bay of Bengal.





During the Harbour Phase, professional interactions and planning conferences were held ashore. The Sea Phase involved advanced naval drills such as helicopter cross-deck landings, underway replenishment, and joint engagement drills on air and surface targets.





India deployed INS Rana (D52), INS Kuthar (P46), and a Boeing P-8I Neptune aircraft, while Russia participated with ships from its Pacific Fleet, including Pechanga (Dubna class), Rezkiy (Steregushchiy class), and Aldar Tsydenzhapov (Steregushchiy class).





The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the exercise reinforced jointmanship, operational synergy, and a shared commitment to maritime order, global peace, and stability.





Exercise INDRA has been a cornerstone of India-Russia defence relations since its inception in 2003. It symbolizes the long-term strategic partnership between the two nations and their collaborative approach to addressing common maritime threats such as piracy, terrorism, and drug smuggling.





