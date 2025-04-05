



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka today, marking a significant milestone under Project Seabird.





This expansion aims to bolster India's maritime security with advanced facilities and operational capabilities.





The event coincides with the launch of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar initiative, a maiden effort by the Indian Navy to enhance regional cooperation and ensure maritime safety in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Key Highlights of IOS Sagar Initiative:





The initiative, aligned with India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, promotes mutual cooperation and regional stability among IOR nations.





INS Sunayna will be deployed with a diverse crew of 44 personnel from nine friendly nations—Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.





The month-long deployment includes port calls at Dar-es-Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, Port Victoria, and Male, along with joint surveillance of exclusive economic zones of Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius, and Seychelles.





International crew members underwent sea training alongside Indian Navy personnel to operate cohesively during deployment.





Under Project Seabird's Phase-IIA expansion, the Karwar Naval Base will accommodate up to 32 major warships and submarines. This strategic base is envisioned as Asia's largest naval facility, enhancing India's operational readiness and supporting trade and humanitarian missions.





The inauguration also marks the beginning of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 at Karwar. This event will address strategic and operational issues while emphasizing modernisation and self-reliance in India's naval capabilities.





