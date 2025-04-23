



India's intelligence agencies are reportedly investigating potential links between Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent statements on Kashmir and the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people. The assault, claimed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy group The Resistance Front (TRF), targeted tourists during US Vice President JD Vance's visit, with victims reportedly forced to recite Islamic prayers before execution.





General Munir's April 17 speech, which described Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and revived the two-nation theory emphasising Hindu-Muslim differences, is under scrutiny as a possible catalyst. Intelligence sources suggest his rhetoric about Kashmir's centrality to Pakistan's identity and the "differential treatment" of religious communities may have emboldened militant groups.





The attack's timing—coinciding with high-profile diplomatic engagements and the tourist season—appears strategically chosen to maximise international attention and undermine India's normalisation efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.





Investigators have identified LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri (alias Khalid) and Rawalkot-based handler Abu Musa as key suspects, with evidence pointing to cross-border coordination. Musa allegedly hosted a rally days before the attack, declaring continued jihad in Kashmir and opposing demographic changes.





India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned Munir's remarks, asserting Jammu and Kashmir's integral status and demanding Pakistan vacate "illegally occupied territories". The incident underscores concerns about Pakistan's alleged use of terrorism as state policy amid its internal crises.



