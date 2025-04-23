India Sees Link With Paki Army Chief's Asim Munir's 'Kashmir Jugular Vein' Statement
India's intelligence agencies are reportedly investigating potential links between Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent statements on Kashmir and the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people. The assault, claimed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy group The Resistance Front (TRF), targeted tourists during US Vice President JD Vance's visit, with victims reportedly forced to recite Islamic prayers before execution.
General Munir's April 17 speech, which described Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and revived the two-nation theory emphasising Hindu-Muslim differences, is under scrutiny as a possible catalyst. Intelligence sources suggest his rhetoric about Kashmir's centrality to Pakistan's identity and the "differential treatment" of religious communities may have emboldened militant groups.
The attack's timing—coinciding with high-profile diplomatic engagements and the tourist season—appears strategically chosen to maximise international attention and undermine India's normalisation efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Investigators have identified LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri (alias Khalid) and Rawalkot-based handler Abu Musa as key suspects, with evidence pointing to cross-border coordination. Musa allegedly hosted a rally days before the attack, declaring continued jihad in Kashmir and opposing demographic changes.
India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned Munir's remarks, asserting Jammu and Kashmir's integral status and demanding Pakistan vacate "illegally occupied territories". The incident underscores concerns about Pakistan's alleged use of terrorism as state policy amid its internal crises.
The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist unit serves as a critical component of Pakistan's asymmetric strategy to destabilise Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir while maintaining plausible deniability. Emerging in 2019 after India revoked Article 370, TRF operates as a rebranded proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), designed to project militancy as an indigenous "resistance" movement rather than Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
By adopting secular nomenclature and leveraging social media for recruitment and propaganda, TRF seeks international legitimacy and local appeal, distancing itself from overtly Islamist branding to evade global scrutiny.
Pakistan's establishment allegedly uses TRF to circumvent international pressure, particularly from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), by masking cross-border terror infrastructure. The group's activities—including targeted killings of minorities, attacks on security forces, and psychological operations—align with Pakistan's objective to undermine India's normalisation efforts in Kashmir. TRF's Falcon Squad, trained to execute hit-and-run attacks from forested areas, exemplifies the shift toward smaller, agile modules to evade counterterrorism operations.
India's security agencies assert TRF functions under the direct oversight of LeT commanders in Pakistan, with handlers like Abu Musa orchestrating attacks from safe havens in Rawalkot. The Pahalgam assault, coinciding with high-profile diplomatic visits and tourist seasons, reflects a strategic intent to internationalise Kashmir and disrupt economic revival. By employing TRF as a deniable asset, Pakistan aims to sustain low-intensity conflict, exploit communal fault lines, and counter India's territorial integration policies.
ET News
No comments:
Post a Comment