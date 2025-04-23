



Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, April 23, 2025, cutting short his official two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.





Immediately upon his arrival at Palam airport, the Prime Minister convened an emergency meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to assess the situation and formulate a response to one of the worst terrorist attacks in the region in recent years.





Prime Minister Modi decided to cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia after learning about the terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on Tuesday, April 22. He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night but advanced his travel plans, departing from Jeddah late on Tuesday night. According to government sources, the Prime Minister also skipped an official dinner hosted by Saudi officials, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Upon landing at the New Delhi airport on Wednesday morning, PM Modi immediately went into a high-level meeting with key security and foreign policy officials to discuss the government's response to the attack.





The meeting at the airport involved comprehensive briefings about the terror attack, which has sent shockwaves across the nation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also present during this crucial discussion, providing diplomatic context to the situation. This emergency consultation reflects the government's urgent approach to addressing what officials describe as "the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time". The Prime Minister was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return amid the nationwide shock and outrage over the attack.





The terrorist attack that prompted the Prime Minister's early return occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination also known as 'mini Switzerland' located about five kilometers from Pahalgam town. According to reports, a group of terrorists dressed in military uniforms opened fire on tourists visiting the area, resulting in the deaths of approximately 26-28 people, mostly tourists.





The victims included two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, as well as two locals. The attack, which took place around 2:30 PM, has been described by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".





Intelligence sources suspect the involvement of five to six terrorists in Tuesday's attack, including foreign terrorists believed to be Pakistanis who had infiltrated the Kashmir Valley just days before the assault.





The terrorists reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the area prior to the attack and strategically planned their strike, waiting for an opportune moment. The Resistance Front, a local offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Sources have indicated that Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of LeT and a close aide of wanted terrorist Hafeez Saeed, is suspected to be the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack.





Prior to his early departure from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Modi held high-level discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. The leaders co-chaired the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), where they reviewed progress under the SPC framework and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors. During these talks, the Saudi Crown Prince strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and conveyed his condolences for the innocent lives lost. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all forms and discussed avenues to deepen ties in defence, trade, energy, investment, and people-to-people connections.





In a separate meeting in Jeddah, PM Modi also met with Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, who condemned the "ghastly terror attack" and offered his condolences for the lives lost. During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, advocating moderation, and advancing social cohesion and harmony. The Prime Minister recalled India's age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the World is One Family) and noted that India, as a multicultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity.





The Indian government has mobilized a coordinated response to the terrorist attack, with Home Minister Amit Shah rushing to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening to spearhead security measures. PM Modi had earlier been briefed by Amit Shah about the attack and had asked him to take all suitable measures and visit the site. The Prime Minister is expected to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security later in the day, which will include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. This high-level meeting demonstrates the government's resolve to address the security situation in Kashmir comprehensively.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also shortened her international trip and is heading back to India in light of the attack. The security forces responded quickly to the terror attack, with a helicopter being used for evacuations while locals helped by transporting the injured on ponies. According to reports, twelve tourists were taken to a hospital in Pahalgam and are in stable condition. The remote location of the attack area made rescue operations difficult, highlighting the challenges faced by security forces in responding to such incidents in Kashmir's mountainous terrain.





World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have expressed solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims' families: "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected". The Prime Minister added: "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger".





The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it an "abomination" and noted that the toll was still being ascertained. The attack has been described as one of the worst in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the persistent security challenges in the region despite improvements in recent years. The targeting of tourists in a popular destination like Pahalgam has raised concerns about the potential impact on the tourism industry in Kashmir, which has been showing signs of recovery after years of instability.





Prime Minister Modi's decision to cut short his international visit and immediately convene an emergency meeting upon his return underscores the gravity of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the government's commitment to addressing security threats decisively. The high-level consultation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Delhi airport represents the first step in what appears to be a comprehensive response to this terrorist incident.





As the situation continues to unfold, the government has pledged to bring those responsible for the attack to justice while providing all possible assistance to the affected individuals and families. The coming days will likely see intensified security operations in Jammu and Kashmir as authorities work to prevent further attacks and identify all those involved in planning and executing this deadly assault on innocent civilians.





