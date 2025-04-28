India Signs Historic ₹63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale-Marine Combat Jets To Power INS Vikrant
India and France have finalised a landmark agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine (Rafale M) fighter jets, valued at approximately ₹63,000 crore (around USD 7.6 billion). The deal, approved by India's Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month, marks a significant enhancement of the Indian Navy’s carrier-based aviation capabilities and deepens the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.
The Rafale-M jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, were selected after a competitive evaluation process that also considered the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. The Rafale was ultimately chosen for its superior suitability for operations from Indian aircraft carriers and its compatibility with the Indian Air Force’s existing fleet of Rafale jets, which allows for operational synergy and logistical efficiencies.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Indian Navy will acquire 22 single-seat Rafale M fighters designed for carrier operations and four twin-seat Rafale-B trainers, which will be used for land-based training as they are not carrier-capable.
These advanced jets will be deployed on India’s two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, replacing the ageing MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB fighters currently operated by the Navy’s INAS 300 “White Tigers” and INAS 303 “Black Panthers” squadrons.
The comprehensive package includes not only the aircraft but also associated weapons systems, such as Meteor and Exocet missiles, simulators for crew training, maintenance and repair operations support, and a five-year performance-based logistics arrangement. Additionally, the agreement ensures compatibility with the 36 Rafale jets already in service with the Indian Air Force, streamlining maintenance and spare parts supply.
Deliveries of the Rafale-M jets are expected to commence around 2029, with the full order to be completed by 2031. This acquisition is seen as a critical step in addressing the Indian Navy’s long-standing operational gaps and bolstering its maritime strike capabilities, particularly amid increasing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean region.
The deal also aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative, as Dassault Aviation is considering establishing a final assembly line in India to support future orders. The signing of this agreement, despite the postponement of the French Defence Minister’s visit due to health reasons, underscores the robust and growing defence ties between India and France, building on previous collaborations such as the 2016 contract for 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force.
This deal was cleared by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in April 2025. The contract includes 22 single-seater Rafale-Marine jets, designed for carrier operations, and four twin-seater trainer variants, which will be used for advanced pilot training on land.
The comprehensive package also covers fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and provisions for indigenous manufacturing of select components, aligning with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative.
The urgent need for these aircraft stems from the Indian Navy’s experience with its current MiG-29K fleet, which has faced persistent maintenance and reliability issues. The Rafale-Marine jets will be deployed on India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and are expected to operate alongside the existing MiG-29K fleet, significantly enhancing the Navy’s operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. The first batch of Rafale Marine fighters is expected to arrive by 2029, with full induction anticipated by 2031.
The deal is viewed as a stopgap measure until India completes the development of its own indigenous carrier-borne fighter jet. The Rafale-Marine jets, equipped with advanced avionics, radar systems, and weaponry, are expected to play a critical role in bolstering India’s maritime security and power projection capabilities. With this purchase, the total number of Rafale jets in India’s arsenal will rise to 62, including the 36 Rafale aircraft already operated by the Indian Air Force under a previous 2016 deal.
Beyond its immediate operational impact, the agreement further cements the strategic partnership between India and France, opening new avenues for defence cooperation and technology sharing in the years ahead.
