



India and France have finalised a landmark agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine (Rafale M) fighter jets, valued at approximately ₹63,000 crore (around USD 7.6 billion). The deal, approved by India's Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month, marks a significant enhancement of the Indian Navy’s carrier-based aviation capabilities and deepens the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.





The Rafale-M jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, were selected after a competitive evaluation process that also considered the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. The Rafale was ultimately chosen for its superior suitability for operations from Indian aircraft carriers and its compatibility with the Indian Air Force’s existing fleet of Rafale jets, which allows for operational synergy and logistical efficiencies.





Under the terms of the agreement, the Indian Navy will acquire 22 single-seat Rafale M fighters designed for carrier operations and four twin-seat Rafale-B trainers, which will be used for land-based training as they are not carrier-capable.





These advanced jets will be deployed on India’s two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, replacing the ageing MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB fighters currently operated by the Navy’s INAS 300 “White Tigers” and INAS 303 “Black Panthers” squadrons.





The comprehensive package includes not only the aircraft but also associated weapons systems, such as Meteor and Exocet missiles, simulators for crew training, maintenance and repair operations support, and a five-year performance-based logistics arrangement. Additionally, the agreement ensures compatibility with the 36 Rafale jets already in service with the Indian Air Force, streamlining maintenance and spare parts supply.





Deliveries of the Rafale-M jets are expected to commence around 2029, with the full order to be completed by 2031. This acquisition is seen as a critical step in addressing the Indian Navy’s long-standing operational gaps and bolstering its maritime strike capabilities, particularly amid increasing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean region.





The deal also aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative, as Dassault Aviation is considering establishing a final assembly line in India to support future orders. The signing of this agreement, despite the postponement of the French Defence Minister’s visit due to health reasons, underscores the robust and growing defence ties between India and France, building on previous collaborations such as the 2016 contract for 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force.