INS Vikrant has successfully completed a high-tempo operational validation phase in the Arabian Sea, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's drive for enhanced maritime power and combat readiness.

During this intensive exercise, the carrier led a formidable Carrier Battle Group (CBG) comprising destroyers, frigates, submarines, and a diverse air wing, executing complex multi-domain operations that integrated air, surface, and subsurface elements across a spectrum of challenging scenarios.

India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has successfully concluded an intensive operational validation phase in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating the full combat capabilities of its Carrier Battle Group through complex multi-domain operations. This major milestone exercise featured live weapon firings, coordinated air operations, and simulated threat engagements that have firmly established the carrier's operational readiness for deployment in India's maritime security framework.





INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, has been fully integrated with the Navy's Western Fleet, marking a significant enhancement to India's maritime power projection capabilities. The 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier, commissioned on September 2, 2022, has now completed the integration of its in-deck fighter jets, MiG-29K, and installation of onboard surface-to-air missiles.





This integration process culminated in the carrier joining INS Vikramaditya for twin-carrier operations in the Arabian Sea, establishing India's position among the select nations capable of operating multiple aircraft carriers simultaneously.





The Western Naval Command highlighted this development as a "significant enhancement to the maritime power," positioning the carrier for full operational deployment. The operational validation exercise represents the culmination of nearly three years of progressive capability development since the carrier's commissioning.





The exercise follows a strategic pattern of building operational readiness, dating back to INS Vikrant's first fleet-level exercise in 2022, where it participated alongside 20 warships, six submarines, and various aircraft in a comprehensive combat readiness assessment. This latest and more advanced validation phase builds upon that foundation, with emphasis on the carrier's ability to lead and coordinate complex battle group operations in contested maritime environments.





A critical component of the validation exercise involved live firing of sophisticated weapon systems, demonstrating the battle group's offensive and defensive capabilities. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, capable of traveling at speeds around 3000 kmph and known for being difficult to intercept by air defence systems, was successfully test-fired as part of the exercise. The anti-ship variant of the BrahMos has previously demonstrated long-range strike capability along with validation of integrated Network Centric Operations from frontline platforms.





Simultaneously, the exercise featured live firings of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, a critical air defence capability jointly developed by India's DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries. With an interception range of approximately 70 kilometres, the MRSAM system is designed to counter hostile aircraft, missiles, and drones, significantly enhancing the carrier battle group's air defence umbrella.





The system demonstrated its effectiveness through precision cooperative engagement of sea-skimming targets, validating its operational readiness in realistic combat scenarios. These successful offensive and defensive firings underscored the Navy's preparedness for blue-water operations and rapid response capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region.





The operational validation exercise showcased INS Vikrant's ability to lead a Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a powerful warship formation typically comprising destroyers, frigates, and submarines working together to secure a specific operational area. The exercise thoroughly tested all systems onboard INS Vikrant, including the air wing (combat aircraft), the air traffic control team, and the critical aircraft lift system that transports fighters from the hangar to the flight deck.





A crucial aspect of the exercise involved evaluating the aircrew's responsiveness through simulated "scramble jets" orders, testing their ability to react swiftly and efficiently to meet the Navy's specified Quick Reaction Stimson (QRS) standards. The validation also assessed the aircrew's proficiency in launching aircraft under demanding conditions, including night-time operations, adverse weather scenarios, and situations where the carrier experienced rolling, pitching, and yawing motions. These challenging conditions significantly increased the difficulty of launching aircraft safely, thereby testing the limits of operational capabilities.





The exercise demonstrated sophisticated anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including the deployment of active and passive arrays for submarine detection by ships, ASW-capable P8I aircraft, and shipborne helicopters. These operations culminated in torpedo firing demonstrations, validating the battle group's ability to neutralise subsurface threats. The comprehensive nature of the exercise validated the ability of the Western Fleet to monitor its entire Area of Responsibility through network-centric capabilities.





This rigorous operational validation represents a critical step in fully operationalising INS Vikrant within India's naval strategy. By simulating a two-carrier environment and testing all aspects of carrier operations, the Indian Navy has ensured that INS Vikrant is fully prepared to integrate seamlessly into the fleet and contribute significantly to India's maritime security framework. The successful validation places India among a select group of nations with demonstrated capability to conduct carrier-based operations, enhancing its power projection abilities in the Indian Ocean Region.





The timing of this exercise holds particular significance in the regional security context. It follows shortly after the Indian Navy's test-firing of surface-to-air missiles from INS Surat in the Arabian Sea, which occurred just before scheduled surface-to-surface missile testing by the Pakistan Navy in the same waters. This sequence of naval demonstrations underscores the ongoing strategic posturing among regional powers and highlights India's determination to maintain a robust maritime presence.





Furthermore, the exercise coincides with broader international carrier group deployments, such as the UK Carrier Strike Group's Operation High Mast, which began on April 22, 2025. This global context of carrier operations emphasises the increasing importance of maritime power projection in contemporary naval strategy and positions India as a significant player in this domain.





INS Vikrant's successful completion of this comprehensive operational validation exercise represents a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities. The exercise has validated the carrier's ability to lead complex multi-domain operations, integrate sophisticated weapon systems, and respond effectively to simulated threats across the spectrum of naval warfare. The demonstrated proficiency in high-tempo manoeuvres, coordinated air operations, and live weapons firing establishes INS Vikrant as a fully operational asset in India's maritime security architecture.





As regional maritime dynamics continue to evolve, the operational readiness of INS Vikrant and its Carrier Battle Group provides India with enhanced flexibility and power projection capabilities essential for securing its maritime interests. This validation exercise not only demonstrates technological prowess but also signals India's commitment to maintaining a credible naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, capable of responding to conventional and asymmetric challenges to maritime security.





