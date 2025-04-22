



Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, the Indian Army’s Master General Sustenance, has emphasised the evolving nature of modern warfare, highlighting the critical distinction between kinetic (traditional combat) and non-kinetic (technology-driven) warfare. His insights underscore India’s strategic priorities amid global technological competition and emerging conflict dynamics.





Kinetic Vs Non-Kinetic Warfare





Kinetic warfare involves direct military action using physical weapons, such as artillery, infantry, and armoured vehicles. In contrast, non-kinetic warfare employs indirect methods like cyberattacks, psychological operations, electromagnetic interference, and economic sanctions to destabilise adversaries without conventional combat.





For example, recent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have seen non-kinetic tactics, such as drone strikes, cyber-physical attacks on infrastructure, and disinformation campaigns, crippling adversaries’ capabilities before kinetic engagement. Lt. Gen. Aujla stressed that India must prioritize advanced technology and R&D to counter these threats, as adversaries increasingly weaponize connectivity and data.





India’s Preparedness For Future Conflicts





Lt. Gen. Aujla warned that the race for technological supremacy has begun, and India cannot afford to be a "mere spectator". He called for deeper collaboration between the armed forces and domestic defence industries to develop customised solutions tailored to diverse operational environments, from Siachen’s glaciers to desert terrains. Key initiatives include:





Streamlining Defence Logistics: Integrating design, manufacturing, and distribution under a unified structure to ensure rapid response during conflicts.





Investing In Next-Gen Munitions: Enhancing ammunition technology and agile supply chains to maintain operational readiness.





Policy Reforms: Aligning procurement guidelines (e.g., Defence Procurement Manual) with industry capabilities to support indigenisation.





The Indian Army seeks strategic industry partnerships rather than transactional vendor relationships, emphasising co-creation of defence solutions and shared accountability in peace and war.





Global Conflict Strategy And World War-III





While Lt. Gen. Aujla did not explicitly address "World War 3," his remarks reflect concerns about multi-domain threats spanning cyber, space, and electromagnetic realms. He highlighted that future conflicts will be decided not only on battlefields but also in R&D labs and testing grounds.





The Ministry of Defence’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ signals a shift toward tech-enabled defence ecosystems, prioritising innovation in critical areas like semiconductor manufacturing and AI-driven systems.





Non-kinetic tools, such as export controls on semiconductors and cyberattacks on power grids, are already reshaping global power dynamics. India’s strategy focuses on mitigating these risks through domestic capability-building and leveraging its defence industry to achieve self-reliance (Atmanirbharta).





Lt. Gen. Aujla’s vision underscores the need for India to balance kinetic readiness with non-kinetic resilience, ensuring it remains a proactive player in an increasingly technology-driven global security landscape.





