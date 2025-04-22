



Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai and INS Kesari departed from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 19, 2025, after the successful completion of the maiden edition of the Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise.





This multilateral event, co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF), marked a significant milestone in India’s expanding maritime cooperation with African nations.





The exercise, whose name “AIKEYME” means “Unity” in Sanskrit, took place over six days from April 13 to 18, 2025, and brought together navies from 11 countries: India, Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa.





AIKEYME 2025 was structured in two main phases: a harbour phase and a sea phase. The harbour phase began with an inauguration ceremony attended by high-ranking officials, including Tanzania’s Defence Minister Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, India’s Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of India.





This phase featured table-top exercises on anti-piracy operations, information sharing, seamanship training, and a Defence Expo that showcased Indian defence products. The event also included cultural programs and addresses by dignitaries, with Major General Gaguti, Chief of Personnel of the TPDF, serving as Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.





The sea phase, conducted from April 16 to 18, focused on enhancing operational coordination and interoperability among the participating navies. Key activities included manoeuvring exercises and Visit, Board, Search & Seizure (VBSS) drills, led by INS Chennai and INS Kesari.





Notably, Indian MARCOS commandos, together with Tanzanian and Kenyan special forces, participated in joint training exercises onboard INS Chennai. These drills, which also involved search and rescue operations, small-arms firing, and helicopter operations, were designed to refine operational skills and foster mutual understanding among the teams.





The overarching goal of AIKEYME was to develop collaborative solutions to regional maritime challenges, strengthen maritime security cooperation, and improve coordination among the navies of the Indian Ocean Region.





The initiative aligns with India’s broader strategic vision, including the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) frameworks. The successful execution of this exercise has not only deepened India’s strategic partnerships with African nations but also demonstrated a collective resolve to address shared maritime security concerns and promote stability in the region.





Agencies



