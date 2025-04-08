

The Indian Army has recently made a significant move to enhance its armoured capabilities by issuing a Request for Information (RFI) on April 6, 2025, for the procurement of approximately 75 platform-based Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) for its T-72 and T-90 main battle tanks. This initiative represents a crucial step in modernising India's tank fleet to address the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles in contemporary warfare scenarios.

The systems are required to feature both "Soft Kill" and "Hard Kill" capabilities, providing comprehensive protection against various drone threats through non-kinetic jamming methods and direct neutralisation options respectively. This procurement reflects India's strategic adaptation to evolving battlefield dynamics where low-cost drones increasingly pose serious threats to high-value armoured assets.





Evolution of Anti-Drone Capabilities In The Indian Armed Forces





The current procurement initiative builds upon India's growing recognition of drone threats, which was starkly highlighted by the drone attack on the Jammu Air Force Station in June 2021. This incident served as a wake-up call for India to reassess and enhance its counter-drone capabilities against unmanned warfare threats.





Following this incident, the Indian armed forces initiated a series of contracts with indigenous companies for Made in India counter-drone systems. By September 2021, these contracts had collectively exceeded ₹300 crore, demonstrating India's commitment to developing domestic anti-drone technologies.





The Indian Air Force notably placed an order worth ₹155 crore with Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies for anti-drone platforms, marking a significant step toward establishing India as a drone and counter-drone technology hub. These earlier initiatives laid the groundwork for the current, more specific requirement focused on protecting India's main battle tanks.





Technical Requirements And Operational Context





The Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems being sought for the T-90 and T-72 tanks feature sophisticated technical requirements designed to address complex battlefield scenarios. According to the RFI specifications, these systems must provide 360-degree autonomous detection, recognition, and identification of aerial threats, ensuring comprehensive protection against omnidirectional attacks.





The "Soft Kill" capabilities typically involve non-kinetic methods such as jamming or disrupting drone communications and navigation signals, while "Hard Kill" measures employ projectiles or directed-energy weapons to physically destroy incoming threats. A critical requirement is that these systems must be directly integrated into the existing tank platforms without compromising their current capabilities, maintaining the operational effectiveness of these battle-tested armoured vehicles.





Strategic Imperatives And Border Security Considerations





The procurement of these anti-drone systems represents a direct response to India's evolving security environment, particularly along its contested borders. The systems must be capable of operating in diverse environmental conditions, including the deserts, plains, and high-altitude regions where India's T-90 and T-72 tanks are deployed.





This requirement is especially significant given India's operational commitments along the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan, both characterised by challenging terrains and complex security dynamics. China's deployment of advanced drones and light tanks optimised for high-altitude warfare, along with the People's Liberation Army's experimentation with drone swarms and loitering munitions, presents a significant threat to Indian armoured units. Similarly, Pakistan's increasing use of drones for surveillance and potential weapons delivery necessitates robust countermeasures to protect Indian forces in border regions.





Broader Modernisation Context And Indigenous Development





This anti-drone system procurement aligns with the Indian Army's comprehensive modernisation strategy for its armoured forces. Recent years have seen active upgrades to the tank fleet, including the procurement of 1,000-horsepower engines for T-72s to improve mobility and plans to induct 464 advanced T-90MS tanks with superior fire control systems and enhanced armour protection.





Additionally, in February 2025, the Army issued an RFI for Active Protection Systems for the T-90S/SK tanks, which also include soft-kill, hard-kill, and counter-UAS capabilities, indicating a multi-faceted approach to neutralising contemporary battlefield threats.





The procurement strategy emphasises indigenous development, following previous requirements for counter-drone systems that specified at least 60% indigenous content (relaxable to 50% for indigenously designed equipment). This focus on domestic production aligns with India's broader goals of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and establishing itself as an exporter of drone and counter-drone technologies.





Conclusion





The Indian Army's initiative to procure anti-drone systems for its T-72 and T-90 tanks represents a forward-thinking response to the changing nature of warfare. By integrating these advanced systems, India aims to protect its valuable armoured assets from increasingly prevalent and cost-effective drone threats.





This procurement not only addresses immediate security challenges along India's borders but also contributes to the country's broader defence modernisation and indigenisation objectives. As drone warfare continues to evolve globally, this initiative positions the Indian Army to maintain operational effectiveness in future conflicts where unmanned systems will likely play an increasingly significant role. The focus on both soft-kill and hard-kill capabilities ensures a comprehensive defensive posture against the full spectrum of aerial threats that modern tanks may encounter on tomorrow's battlefields.





TASS







