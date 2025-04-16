



Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, recently met Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.





This meeting, highlighted by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, emphasised shared values of peace, coexistence, and harmony. Both leaders underscored the UAE’s deeply rooted commitment to tolerance, which is reflected in its multicultural society comprising over 200 nationalities living in security and prosperity.





During the discussion, Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed his gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support and shared detailed plans for the Mandir's development and other international BAPS centres.





As a gesture of appreciation, he presented a special "Crystal Gift of Gratitude." The BAPS delegation accompanying him included Swami Aksharatitdas, Shri Ashok Kotecha, and Pranav Desai.





The meeting also highlighted how the BAPS Hindu Mandir has become a symbol of global harmony, reflecting the UAE's dedication to fostering tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The dialogue reinforced the UAE’s vision for sociocultural diversity and its aspiration to remain a leading nation for living and working over the next 50 years.





This interaction further strengthened ties between the UAE and the Hindu community while showcasing the country’s commitment to building bridges of understanding and dialogue on a regional and international level.





