



The Indian diaspora in Paris staged a significant protest at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, expressing strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.





The attack, which occurred on April 22, was one of the deadliest in recent years, claiming the lives of at least 26 people, including foreign tourists, and injuring many others. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the assault, which targeted a group of tourists, including women and elderly individuals, in a brazen afternoon attack.





Dozens of Indian community members gathered in Paris, holding placards, chanting anti-terrorism slogans, and waving Indian flags. The demonstrators unequivocally blamed Pakistan for harboring and supporting terror groups responsible for such attacks in Kashmir.





They called on the international community, including France, the European Union, and the United Nations, to recognise and act decisively against state-sponsored terrorism. The protest was marked by passionate speeches, emotional tributes to the victims, and a moment of silence, with participants cutting across regional and linguistic lines within the Indian diaspora in France.





Organisers emphasised that their protest was not limited to the Pahalgam incident but was a broader stand against the ongoing threat of terrorism, which they said endangers global peace and stability. They urged stricter international measures against countries found to be aiding and abetting terrorism, and pledged to continue raising their voices until justice is served.





The Paris protest was part of a coordinated global response, with similar demonstrations taking place in cities such as Zurich, Helsinki, Melbourne, and across Spain. In London, members of the Indian diaspora countered a Pakistani protest outside the Indian High Commission, highlighting the repeated targeting of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir and recalling the history of selective attacks and exodus, such as that of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.





Protesters in London also condemned the April 22 attack and called for justice, with some recounting personal stories of loss and persecution due to terrorism in the region.





The international outcry following the Pahalgam attack has also seen strong diplomatic support for India. French President Emmanuel Macron personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey condolences and express France’s solidarity, stating that France stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism. The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, reiterated this support, stressing France’s unwavering solidarity with the Indian people in the face of such barbarity.





In the wake of the attack, India has taken several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the strength of diplomatic missions. These steps underscore the gravity of the situation and the demand for accountability from the international community.





The protests by the Indian diaspora in Paris and other global cities reflect a united front against terrorism and a call for greater international action to prevent such tragedies in the future.





