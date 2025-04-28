



Indian Special Envoy Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in Kabul to discuss a broad range of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Afghanistan.





The meeting, which took place amid heightened regional tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, focused on enhancing political ties, trade, transit cooperation, and regional developments.





During the discussions, Foreign Minister Muttaqi emphasised the importance of deepening diplomatic and economic relations, highlighting Afghanistan's current favourable environment for foreign investment. He specifically encouraged Indian investors to seize emerging opportunities, particularly in sectors requiring international expertise and collaboration.





Muttaqi also underscored the necessity of facilitating people-to-people contact, calling for the restoration of normal visa issuance procedures for Afghan businessmen, patients seeking medical care, and students pursuing education in India. He argued that easing visa restrictions would significantly enhance bilateral ties and foster greater trust between the two nations.





Anand Prakash reaffirmed India's longstanding commitment to its relationship with Afghanistan, expressing optimism about expanding cooperation across various sectors.





He conveyed India's willingness to continue developmental assistance, invest in new infrastructure projects, and resume work on initiatives that had been stalled since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. Prakash also welcomed the idea of increasing official and business exchanges, stressing the importance of facilitating movement between the two countries.





Both sides concluded the meeting by emphasising the mutual interest in boosting bilateral engagement, streamlining visa procedures, promoting the exchange of delegations, and strengthening cooperation in economic, educational, and development-related fields. The talks reflect India's calibrated engagement strategy with Afghanistan, focusing on practical cooperation and safeguarding strategic and economic interests, even as India has not formally recognised the Taliban regime.





In the broader regional context, the meeting occurred shortly after Afghanistan condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing that such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional peace and stability. The closure of the Attari–Wagah border crossing, a key trade route between India and Afghanistan via Pakistan, has also impacted bilateral trade, further underscoring the importance of direct engagement and cooperation between New Delhi and Kabul.





ANI







