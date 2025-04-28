

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey has significantly reinforced its military support to Pakistan.

A Turkish Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft landed in Karachi carrying undisclosed combat equipment, while six additional Turkish C-130 military transport planes reportedly arrived at a military base in Islamabad.





This substantial military aid underscores Turkey’s commitment to bolstering Pakistan’s defence capabilities at a critical time when Pakistan is struggling to manage increasing security challenges along its borders alone.





This move by Turkey is part of a broader defence cooperation between the two countries, highlighting a growing strategic partnership. The shipments, though not detailed publicly, are believed to include advanced military hardware, possibly including drones and other combat materials, which complement similar assistance from China.





China has been providing Pakistan with drones and long-range missiles, further enhancing Pakistan’s military readiness. Together, Turkey, Pakistan, and China are forming a strategic triangle that is reshaping the geopolitical dynamics in South Asia, particularly as tensions with India intensify.





In response to the rising regional tensions, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has activated key airbases such as Pensi, Skardu, and Swat, deploying fighter jets including F-16s, J-10s, and JF-17s.





These bases are now conducting combat air patrols to ensure rapid response capabilities. Notably, the Skardu airbase has been upgraded to serve as a critical hub for air defence operations, surveillance, and combat preparedness, reflecting Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its defensive posture amid the growing threat environment.





India has reacted strongly to Turkey’s military aid to Pakistan, with widespread outrage on social media and calls for boycotting Turkish tourism and airlines.





This reaction stems from perceptions of Turkey’s betrayal, especially considering India’s humanitarian assistance to Turkey during the 2023 earthquake crisis.





Indian analysts and commentators have expressed concern over the emerging Turkey-Pakistan-China nexus, warning that this alliance could escalate militarisation and conflict in the region.





Turkey’s delivery of military hardware to Pakistan, alongside China’s support, marks a significant shift in South Asia’s strategic balance. This trilateral cooperation is viewed as a counterbalance to India’s regional influence but also raises fears of heightened conflict, given Pakistan’s historical involvement in proxy wars in Kashmir and Afghanistan.





