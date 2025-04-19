



In a landmark development for connectivity and national integration, the Indian Army has successfully facilitated high-speed mobile connectivity across the remote and high-altitude regions of Ladakh, including some of the world’s most inhospitable terrains such as Galwan, Siachen Glacier, Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, and Dras.





For the first time, troops stationed at these isolated posts—often cut off during harsh winters at altitudes above 18,000 feet—now have reliable access to 4G and 5G networks, enabling them to stay in touch with their families and loved ones, which has significantly boosted morale among the personnel.





This transformative initiative was accomplished through a collaborative Whole-of-Government approach. The Indian Army, leveraging its robust optical fibre cable infrastructure, partnered with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Union Territory administration of Ladakh.





The Fire and Fury Corps played a pivotal role in this synergy, facilitating the installation of multiple mobile towers on Army infrastructure, including at least four key towers in the Ladakh and Kargil districts. Notably, a 5G mobile tower was successfully installed on the Siachen Glacier—the world’s highest battlefield—marking a historic technological achievement and underscoring India's resolve to bring development to its most remote frontiers.





The impact of this initiative extends well beyond troop welfare. By integrating border villages—referred to as ‘First Villages’—into the national digital network, the project is bridging the digital divide and transforming the socio-economic fabric of these regions.





Local communities, previously deprived of modern communication, now benefit from improved access to education, telemedicine, government services, e-commerce, and new opportunities in border tourism and local enterprise. The enhanced connectivity is also expected to bolster strategic preparedness, facilitate faster troop mobilization, and improve surveillance and supply chain logistics, thus strengthening India’s border security.





Residents and local leaders have expressed overwhelming gratitude, describing the connectivity as a lifeline that brings dignity, inclusion, and economic opportunity to these remote areas. The initiative is widely seen as a testament to the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to national integration and development, echoing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat – India@2047’. By overcoming extreme weather and logistical challenges to install 4G and 5G towers in such high-altitude, isolated locations, the Army has not only empowered its personnel but has also set the stage for a digital revolution in Ladakh’s border communities.





PTI







