



The Indian naval sailing vessel INSV Tarini, crewed by an all-women team, is now homeward bound after successfully completing a critical phase of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.





The crew has triumphantly crossed the challenging waters of the Southern Ocean and navigated the three major global capes: Cape of Good Hope (South Africa), Cape Leeuwin (Australia), and Cape Horn (South America).





This feat underscores their exceptional seamanship, resilience, and teamwork under extreme maritime conditions, including winds exceeding 50 knots and waves up to 7 meters high, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime adventure and global presence.





On April 15, 2025, INSV Tarini was ceremonially flagged off from the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town, South Africa, initiating the final leg of its circumnavigation journey.





The send-off was attended by dignitaries such as the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attaché of India to South Africa, members of the Royal Cape Yacht Club Governing Council, and representatives of the Indian community.





The vessel is expected to reach Goa by the end of May 2025, concluding a historic expedition that covered over 23,400 nautical miles in eight months.





The Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition is a powerful symbol of India's commitment to women's empowerment, maritime excellence, and national pride. It highlights the increasing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces and maritime sectors, inspiring future generations of Indian women to pursue careers in these fields.





The journey also reflects India's expanding ambitions in global maritime exploration and reinforces the country's maritime legacy on the world stage.





This historic circumnavigation led by Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A has set a new benchmark for Indian sailing, showcasing India's growing presence in international maritime exploration and adventure.





The successful navigation of some of the world's most treacherous sea routes underlines the crew's courage and skill, earning widespread acclaim and inspiring the nation.





