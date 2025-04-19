



India’s defence sector is undergoing a significant transformation, positioning itself as a crucial player in global supply chain resilience and the international defence ecosystem.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at a major defence conclave in New Delhi, emphasized that India’s focus on indigenisation, innovation, and global leadership is not only about securing national borders but also about contributing to the stability and reliability of worldwide defence supply chains.





A key aspect of this transformation is the shift from import dependency to self-reliance. Singh highlighted the government’s efforts to change the long-standing mindset of importing defence equipment, instead building a robust domestic industrial complex capable of meeting internal requirements and boosting exports.





India now exports defence products to around 100 countries, with ambitious targets set at ₹30,000 crore for the current year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029. This export-driven approach is underpinned by the 'Make in India, Make for the World' model, which aims to make Indian defence manufacturing a global hub.





The Minister pointed out that domestic defence capabilities serve as a credible deterrent, essential for maintaining peace and tranquillity. He noted that future conflicts are expected to be more violent and unpredictable, with new battlegrounds emerging in cyber and space domains, as well as in narrative and perception warfare.





To address these challenges, India is investing in technological advancements and continuous capacity-building, including the development of indigenous aero engines like the Kaveri project and collaborations with global firms such as Safran, General Electric, and Rolls-Royce.





Singh also detailed the progress of the indigenisation drive, referencing five Positive Indigenisation Lists (PILs) from the armed forces and another five from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).





These lists reserve thousands of items for domestic procurement, covering major equipment, weapon systems, platforms, and strategically important components.





As a result, domestic defence production has seen remarkable growth, rising from ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.27 lakh crore currently, with expectations to surpass ₹1.60 lakh crore this year and a target of ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.





The push for domestic manufacturing is also designed to insulate India’s defence sector from global supply chain disruptions, ensuring strategic autonomy and national security.





Singh reiterated that India’s growing military power is not intended to provoke conflict but to act as a credible deterrent, maintaining peace through strength.





India’s defence sector is on a trajectory to play a pivotal role in global supply chain resilience through self-reliance, innovation, and export growth, while simultaneously enhancing national security and preparing for the evolving nature of modern warfare.





Agencies







