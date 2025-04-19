



India’s defence sector is advancing rapidly on the path of self-reliance, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasising that this transformation is central to both national security and India’s growing role in the global defence ecosystem.





Speaking at a Defence Conclave in April 2025, Singh highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, revitalising and strengthening the defence sector has been a top government priority.





The first major challenge addressed was shifting the mindset from dependency on imports to building a robust domestic defence industrial complex capable of meeting India’s needs and boosting exports.





Singh underlined the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which is not only fortifying India’s defence production but also enhancing the resilience and flexibility of global supply chains.





The government has reserved 75% of the defence procurement budget for domestic companies, leading to a significant rise in indigenous production—from ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.27 lakh crore, with expectations to surpass ₹1.60 lakh crore this year. The target is to reach ₹3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029.





On exports, India’s defence products are now supplied to nearly 100 countries, with export figures surging from ₹686 crore in 2013–14 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024–25.





The government aims for exports to reach ₹30,000 crore this year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029. This export growth reflects India’s shift from being a major arms importer to an emerging exporter, strengthening its strategic autonomy and economic position.





Strategically, India now stands at par with developed nations in critical domains such as missile technology (Agni, BrahMos), submarines (INS Arihant), aircraft carriers (INS Vikrant), artificial intelligence, drones, cyber defence, and hypersonic systems.





Notably, over 97% of Indian Navy and Coast Guard warships are now built in Indian shipyards, with Indian-built ships being exported to friendly nations like Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Maldives.





The government’s indigenisation drive is further evidenced by the release of multiple positive indigenisation lists, covering 509 defence items for the armed forces and over 5,000 items for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), all to be produced domestically.





The corporatisation of the 200-year-old Ordnance Factories, now operating as profit-making entities, is hailed as a landmark reform.





Singh also addressed the evolving nature of warfare, noting the increasing importance of cyber and space domains, and the need for holistic capacity building and continuous reforms.





The Ministry of Defence has declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ to accelerate these efforts.





India’s defence sector is not only securing national interests through indigenisation and innovation but is also positioning itself as a key player in the international defence landscape.





The focus on self-reliance, strategic autonomy, and global leadership is ensuring that India is well-prepared for future challenges while contributing to global peace and resilient supply chains.





