



India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, marked its golden jubilee on April 19, 2025, commemorating 50 years since its historic launch. Named after the ancient Indian mathematician and astronomer, Aryabhata, the satellite was a pioneering achievement for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and a defining moment in the nation’s technological journey.





Launched from the Kapustin Yar facility in the USSR aboard a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket, Aryabhata made India the 11th country in the world to send a satellite into orbit.





Aryabhata was designed as a 26-sided polyhedron, measuring 1.4 meters in diameter and weighing 360 kilograms. Except for the top and bottom faces, all 24 sides were covered with solar panels, generating 46 watts of power for its scientific instruments.





The satellite’s primary mission was scientific and experimental, focusing on X-ray astronomy, aeronomy, and solar physics.





It was also intended to study cosmic and solar X-rays, neutrinos, gamma radiation, and the Earth’s upper atmosphere.





Despite being developed with limited resources and without indigenous launch capabilities, Aryabhata was entirely built in India, underscoring ISRO’s technical prowess and determination.





After five days in orbit, the satellite experienced a power failure that halted its experiments, but it continued to transmit information for a few more days, providing valuable data and critical experience in satellite development to Indian scientists.





Aryabhata remained in orbit for nearly 17 years before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and burning up on February 11, 1992.





The launch of Aryabhata laid the foundation for India’s subsequent achievements in space technology, inspiring generations of scientists and engineers.





It propelled India into the global space community and set the stage for the country’s evolution into a leader in satellite technology, with ISRO now having launched hundreds of satellites for both domestic and international clients.





The 50th anniversary of Aryabhata is being celebrated as a tribute to the visionaries like Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Prof. U.R. Rao, whose efforts transformed India’s aspirations in space into reality. Aryabhata’s legacy continues to inspire the nation’s ongoing space odyssey, from the early days of satellite development to ambitious missions like Chandrayaan and beyond.





