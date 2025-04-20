



Milipol India 2025, scheduled from April 23 to 25 at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi, is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening global security collaborations. Organised by Inter Ads Exhibition Pvt Ltd. and Comexposium, with the backing of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the French Ministry of the Interior, the event underscores the growing Indo-French partnership in homeland security.





This second edition will convene officials, security experts, and industry leaders from over 10 nations—including India, France, the Netherlands, UAE, and the USA—to address evolving security challenges and display the latest technological advancements in the field.





The inauguration will feature high-profile attendees such as Francois-Noel Buffet, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior of France, and General Ghislain RETY, Commander of the Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale (GIGN), highlighting the event’s international significance and the deepening strategic ties between India and France. Their presence is expected to reinforce bilateral cooperation and foster new global security initiatives.





Milipol India 2025 promises to be an unparalleled platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and policy discussions, with over 150 global exhibitors and participation from more than 5,000 professionals across the public and private sectors. The event will showcase cutting-edge solutions in areas such as cybersecurity, urban security, critical infrastructure protection, counter-terrorism, and civil defence.





Live demonstrations will allow visitors to experience the effectiveness of new technologies in realistic scenarios, while multiple state-level conferences will facilitate dialogue on regional challenges and strategies for enhancing homeland security and public safety.





The event’s strategic importance is further emphasized by its role as a meeting ground for government officials, heads of critical infrastructure, security experts, and industry pioneers. According to Prefect Jounot, CEO of Civipol and President of the international Milipol Network, Milipol India is a manifestation of the joint political will between India and France to advance bilateral cooperation in homeland security.





Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, noted that the event provides a unique opportunity for French stakeholders to share expertise gained from major events like the Paris 2024 Olympics and to engage with Indian counterparts.





Rajan Sharma, Director of Inter Ads Exhibitions, emphasized that Milipol India 2025 reflects a global commitment to security innovation and collaboration, aiming to shape the evolving landscape of homeland security with cutting-edge technology and meaningful dialogue.





As a premier international event dedicated to internal security in the Indo-Pacific region, Milipol India 2025 stands out as a vital platform for global security professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and collectively work towards a safer future.





ANI







