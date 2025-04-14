



India's expanding partnership with France for the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets represents a calculated strategic move to counterbalance China's growing military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. The recent approvals for Rafale purchases, along with planned negotiations for additional aircraft, constitute one of the most significant military procurement initiatives in India's history, with far-reaching implications for regional security dynamics and the strategic competition with Beijing.





India's Expanding Rafale Fleet And Future Acquisitions





India is embarking on an ambitious expansion of its Rafale fighter jet fleet, building upon its initial acquisition of 36 jets that are currently in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) at bases in Ambala and Hasimara.





In a landmark decision announced on April 8, 2025, the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy in a deal worth ₹63,000 crore. This naval acquisition includes 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater jets specifically designed for carrier-based operations.





Beyond these confirmed purchases, India is poised to significantly bolster its air power further with a planned government-to-government (G2G) deal for an additional 110 Rafale jets, with negotiations expected to commence later in 2025. This potential acquisition would address the IAF's critical shortfall in fighter squadrons while leveraging existing infrastructure and training protocols established for the original 36 Rafales.





The IAF leadership has explicitly favoured a G2G approach for these additional jets to avoid the protracted delays associated with open tenders, as exemplified by the stalled Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. This pragmatic approach reflects the urgent operational needs of India's air defence strategy in response to evolving regional threats, particularly from China. The full fleet of recently approved naval Rafale jets is expected to be inducted by 2031, establishing a comprehensive air combat capability that spans both land-based and maritime domains.





The Strategic Capabilities of Rafale Fighting China's Rise





The Rafale fighter jet represents a quantum leap in India's air combat capabilities, providing several decisive advantages in any potential confrontation with China. Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria described the Rafale as the "strongest weapon system in the inventory" during the tense aftermath of the Galwan clash. These aircraft offer nuclear delivery capability, significantly enhancing India's strategic deterrence posture vis-à-vis China. Furthermore, the jets come equipped with Beyond Visual Range Meteor Missiles, allowing Indian forces to strike enemy targets without crossing into hostile airspace—a crucial tactical advantage in the mountainous Himalayan terrain where border tensions frequently occur.





The Rafale's introduction into India's arsenal has clearly disrupted China's military calculations, as evidenced by Beijing's counter deployments. When India acquired its first Rafale jets, China responded by stationing four J-20 stealth fighters near the border. As India's Rafale numbers increased to four, China dramatically escalated its response, deploying 20 J-20s—a striking ratio of five Chinese fighters for each Indian Rafale. This disproportionate response underscores the strategic value China assigns to neutralising the Rafale advantage and reflects Beijing's assessment of the aircraft's capabilities as a significant threat.





China's Counter-Response And Border Deployments





China's deployment pattern of its premier J-20 stealth fighters reveals the extent to which it perceives India's Rafale acquisition as a strategic challenge. Recent high-resolution satellite imagery has confirmed the presence of at least seven J-20s at Shigatse airfield in Tibet, less than 150 kilometres from the Sikkim border and within 300 kilometres of India's Hasimara base where Rafales are stationed. This forward positioning represents a significant shift in China's air defence posture, as the J-20 was previously concentrated on China's eastern frontier facing the Pacific.





Military analysts characterise this deployment as "a clear and present threat to the Indian Air Force," noting that it "erodes the advantage enjoyed by IAF assets like the Rafale and imposes caution against the PLAAF [Chinese Air Force]". While India operates two Rafale squadrons totalling 36 jets, China has manufactured approximately 250 J-20 stealth fighters—a numerical disparity that underscores the importance of India's current and planned Rafale acquisitions as a counterbalance. The deployment of China's most advanced fighter aircraft to high-altitude Tibetan airfields signals Beijing's determination to neutralise any tactical advantages India might gain through its Rafale fleet.





The Naval Dimension: Projecting Power In The Indo-Pacific





The acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine jets represents India's largest-ever naval fighter deal and marks a significant evolution in the country's maritime strategy vis-à-vis China. These carrier-capable fighters will primarily operate from INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, complementing the existing Russian-origin MiG-29K fighters and reinforcing India's twin-carrier strategy in the region. The comprehensive package includes fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and technology transfer through offset obligations, which will benefit India's broader defence ecosystem.





This naval dimension of India's Rafale strategy directly responds to China's rapidly expanding naval footprint in the Indo-Pacific. The carrier-based Rafale-M jets will enhance India's ability to maintain air superiority, conduct anti-ship operations, and launch precision strikes from the sea—capabilities essential for countering China's increasingly assertive maritime activities. By strengthening its naval aviation arm, India aims to transform its navy into a modern blue-water force capable of projecting power beyond its shores, particularly in waters where Chinese influence has been growing.





Manufacturing Independence And Defence Industrial Base





A crucial aspect of India's Rafale strategy involves strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers—a key concern in any potential conflict scenario with China. The forthcoming G2G deal for 110 Rafale jets is expected to see Dassault Aviation taking full ownership of Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), a joint venture established in 2016 with Reliance Aerostructure Limited. Located in Nagpur's MIHAN Special Economic Zone, DRAL has been producing components for Rafale jets and other aircraft as part of Dassault's offset obligations from the 2016 deal.





Dassault's push for complete control stems from its determination to guarantee quality and streamline production, potentially making the facility viable for export markets as well. The company has claimed it could achieve a production rate of two Rafale jets per month at DRAL, delivering all 114 jets within five years—though some analysts question this timeline given Dassault's current production constraints in France. Nevertheless, the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities represents a long-term strategic investment that would reduce India's vulnerability to supply chain disruptions in the event of heightened tensions with China.





Strategic Implications For The India-China Power Balance





The Rafale acquisitions fundamentally reshape the air power equation between India and China, particularly in the strategically sensitive Himalayan frontier. The nuclear-capable Rafales, equipped with advanced missiles and electronic warfare systems, provide India with a credible deterrent against Chinese aggression. Chinese state media and defence analysts have openly expressed concern about India's increased military strength resulting from these acquisitions, indicating that the strategy is successfully influencing Beijing's risk calculations.





The revelation that China deployed 20 J-20s to counter just four Rafales has sparked significant discussions regarding the comparative capabilities of these advanced fighters and suggests that China may perceive each Rafale as a force multiplier requiring disproportionate resources to counter. This assessment is further reinforced by China's decision to reposition J-20s from their traditional deployment areas facing the Pacific to the India-China border region—a clear indication that Beijing views India's Rafale fleet as a serious strategic challenge requiring immediate countermeasures.





Conclusion: A Multi-Dimensional Strategic Response





India's Rafale acquisition strategy represents a sophisticated, multi-dimensional response to China's military rise that spans air, land, and maritime domains. By simultaneously bolstering its conventional deterrence, enhancing its nuclear delivery capabilities, strengthening its naval projection power, and developing domestic manufacturing capacity, India is systematically addressing the various facets of China's growing military might. The planned expansion to potentially 146 Rafale fighters (36 existing, 26 naval, and 110 additional) would constitute one of the largest Rafale fleets globally and significantly alter the regional military balance.





The strategic significance of these acquisitions is perhaps best evidenced by China's own responses—from the disproportionate deployment of J-20s to counter India's Rafales to the anxious commentary in Chinese state media.





As the Indo-Pacific becomes increasingly contested, India's Rafale strategy emerges as a central pillar in its broader effort to maintain strategic autonomy and safeguard its territorial integrity against potential challenges from a rising China. The coming years will reveal whether this significant investment delivers the intended strategic advantages in what promises to be an increasingly complex security environment.





IDN







