



General He Weidong, the second vice-chair of China’s powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) and effectively the number two in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has been abruptly removed from his post, marking the most significant military purge under Xi Jinping’s leadership since he assumed power.





This move is particularly notable as He is the first uniformed CMC vice-chair to be dismissed since 1967, underscoring the gravity and rarity of the action. While no official explanation has been provided, the prevailing assumption is that He’s removal is linked to corruption, a charge frequently levelled in recent high-profile PLA purges.





He Weidong’s ouster is emblematic of a broader campaign by Xi to root out what he perceives as disloyalty and corruption within the PLA. Since Xi took the helm, at least 78 senior PLA officers of two-star rank or above have been removed, including eight current or former CMC members. This sweeping campaign has not spared even those considered close to Xi, such as Admiral Miao Hua, the CMC’s former director of the Political Work Department, who was dismissed six months prior for “serious violations of discipline”—a common euphemism for corruption.





He and Miao Hua share a long history, having both served in the 31st Group Army in Fujian, a province where Xi himself rose through the political ranks. Their careers overlapped multiple times, and both were considered part of Xi’s inner circle, with He’s rapid ascent seen as a direct result of his close ties to Xi. Despite his operational experience, He’s promotion to CMC vice-chair was surprising, as he had never previously served on the CMC or in the CCP’s Central Committee. His career included key roles as commander of the Western Theater Command, which oversees the disputed border with India, and later as head of the Eastern Theater Command, responsible for Taiwan and the East China Sea.





The removal of He Weidong raises questions about the stability and trust within the PLA’s upper echelons. Analysts suggest that Xi’s actions reflect deep anxiety and dysfunction within the military, as well as a significant trust deficit between Xi and his senior officers. The targeting of figures from the so-called “Fujian clique”—officers who advanced through the 31st Group Army and the Eastern Theater Command—suggests a deliberate effort to dismantle potential factions and consolidate Xi’s personal control over the military apparatus.





He’s disappearance from public view following the CCP’s Two Sessions in March 2025, and his absence from key events, has fueled speculation about the nature of the investigation against him. Unlike previous cases, such as that of former defense minister Li Shangfu, the proceedings against He have been shrouded in secrecy, further highlighting the opaque and politically charged nature of the current purge.





The implications of He’s removal are significant. As a key advisor on Taiwan contingency planning, his absence could impact the PLA’s strategic posture, though the extent remains uncertain. Moreover, the ongoing purges have left a leadership vacuum, with few remaining officers possessing the rank and experience to fill He’s role. This instability at the top could have repercussions for the PLA’s operational effectiveness and internal cohesion.





Xi’s relentless campaign against corruption and disloyalty in the PLA is as much about political discipline and ideological purity as it is about financial crime. The PLA, as the armed wing of the CCP, is central to maintaining party rule, especially amid rising domestic and international pressures. Xi’s insistence that “the barrels of guns must always be in the hands of those who are loyal and dependable to the party” reflects his determination to ensure absolute control over the military.





Ironically, while Xi prosecutes others for corruption, reports from the US intelligence community allege that Xi’s own family holds significant hidden wealth, and that corruption remains endemic within the Chinese political system. Despite the anti-graft campaign’s limited success in eradicating corruption, it has served to eliminate rivals and reinforce Xi’s authority.





The removal of General He Weidong is a dramatic escalation in Xi Jinping’s ongoing efforts to purge the PLA of perceived threats and consolidate his grip on China’s military. The move exposes deep-seated issues of trust, factionalism, and corruption within the PLA, and raises questions about the future stability and effectiveness of China’s military leadership.





ANI







