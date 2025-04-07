



India is poised to formally establish its military presence in space with the imminent release of a dedicated Military Space Doctrine and National Space Policy within the next two to three months. The announcement, made by Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, represents a significant milestone in India's evolving space strategy and comes amid increasing focus on defence-space collaboration across multiple fronts.





The Emerging Military Space Framework





The Defence Space Agency is actively formulating India's first comprehensive Military Space Doctrine alongside a National Space Policy, as announced by CDS Anil Chauhan. This development builds upon India's existing space security framework, which began taking formal shape with earlier doctrines that emphasised deterrence capabilities.





The 2021 space doctrine from the Takshashila Institution had already established that "India will pursue a doctrine anchored in deterrence and requiring both defensive and offensive capabilities" with the primary objective of preserving India's use of space. The forthcoming military doctrine is expected to significantly expand these principles while providing more concrete operational guidelines.





CDS Chauhan emphasised that the new doctrine will accelerate growth in the defence space sector specifically, complementing the broader Indian Space Policy 2023. The 2023 policy had already set out guiding principles to "augment space capabilities; enable, encourage and develop a flourishing commercial presence in space," while creating a "level playing field and favourable regulatory environment for players within the Indian private sector". The military doctrine will likely further define strategic responsibilities between civilian and military space applications while maintaining India's commitment to peaceful space use.





India's $44 Billion Space Economy Vision





Central to India's space ambitions is the target of developing a $44 billion space economy, a figure specifically highlighted by CDS Chauhan in his latest address. This target aligns with projections he shared earlier in February 2024, when he noted that "the Indian Space economy is currently estimated to be around $8.4 billion" and "is expected to grow to $44 billion by the year 2033". Achieving this ambitious growth trajectory will require extensive coordination between multiple stakeholders.





"India envisions a $44 billion space economy, which will require strong collaboration between private companies, the armed forces, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), and IN-SPACe," CDS Chauhan elaborated in his recent statement. This multi-stakeholder model represents a significant evolution from India's traditionally government-dominated space program, acknowledging the necessity of private sector involvement for rapid advancement.





The Private Sector's Pivotal Role





The Chief of Defence Staff has placed particular emphasis on the crucial role private companies will play in India's space future. "We need to strengthen satellite services, boost manufacturing and launch operations, stimulate the domestic market, and build state-of-the-art infrastructure to position India as a global leader in the space sector," he remarked. This perspective represents a continuation of the growing support for private space enterprises in India.





In his February address, CDS Chauhan had highlighted the dramatic growth in India's space startup ecosystem, noting "We probably had one Start Up in 2014 which has grown to 204 Start Ups in space sector with 54 additions in 2023 itself. In 2023, we as a nation invested $123 million in the sector bringing the total funding to $380.25 million". This trajectory is expected to continue under the new doctrine, with private innovation recognised as a key driver of advanced space capabilities.





Practical Military Applications In Orbital Zones





CDS Chauhan has outlined a distinctly pragmatic approach to military space operations, emphasising that military focus should remain on practical, near-Earth applications. "In space, our focus should be on those orbital regions that directly affect terrestrial warfare and national security, not distant galaxies," he stated. Specifically, he identified the Earth's orbital zones—Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO)—as the primary domains of interest for military operations.





This practical approach aligns with the principles laid out in earlier doctrine documents, which recognised that space capabilities had become "a vital determinant of national power" and that "India's growing use of space could make its space assets attractive targets for adversaries". By focusing military attention on orbital regions with direct security implications, India appears to be prioritising defensive and force-multiplication capabilities rather than pursuing a broader militarisation of space.





The CDS specifically advised military professionals to maintain this focused perspective: "To my fellow members of the armed forces in the audience today: we, as military professionals, need to remain practical and focused. The realm of interplanetary or intergalactic travel belongs to the world of science fiction for now. Let's leave that exploration to others. Our responsibility lies in clearly defining and operating within the scope of military space."





Regulatory Developments And International Cooperation





The forthcoming Space Activities Bill 2025, which CDS Chauhan described as "a pivotal reform in the space sector," will provide the regulatory framework necessary to support this expanded vision. This will likely build upon earlier drafts of the Space Activities Bill, which was first made public for comments by ISRO in November 2017 and has been under consideration since then. The bill aims to regulate and promote private participation in India's space sector, creating a conducive environment for growth.





In parallel with these domestic developments, India is actively expanding its international space cooperation. Recent developments include plans for Indian military personnel to formally participate in the US Space Command's annual Global Sentinel exercise in 2025, after having attended as observers in February 2024. Such international cooperation provides India with valuable experience in space domain awareness and allied space operations, potentially informing the development of its own military space doctrine.





Conclusion





The announcement of India's forthcoming Military Space Doctrine represents a significant evolution in the country's approach to space security and defence. By formalising military space operations within a comprehensive doctrine, India is signalling its intent to develop robust space capabilities while maintaining a practical focus on near-Earth applications with direct security implications.





The dual emphasis on military capability and private sector involvement reflects India's balanced approach to space development—seeking security while simultaneously pursuing economic growth. As the doctrines take final shape in the coming months, they will likely set the course for India's space ambitions for years to come, potentially establishing the country as a significant space power with well-defined military and civilian space objectives.





IDN







