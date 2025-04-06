



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a significant visit to Sri Lanka, marking a major milestone in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.





During his visit, Modi was warmly welcomed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who honoured him with the Mithra Vibhushan, Sri Lanka's highest civilian award, in recognition of his strong personal friendship and support for the island nation.





The visit resulted in the signing of several key agreements, including a landmark five-year defence cooperation pact aimed at enhancing security ties by training Sri Lankan military personnel in India and facilitating the exchange of information and technology.





In addition to defence, significant energy deals were also finalised. Modi and President Dissanayake virtually inaugurated the construction of a 120-megawatt solar power plant in Sampur, a joint project aimed at supporting Sri Lanka's transition to cleaner energy sources.





Other agreements included the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub and electric grid connectivity, reflecting India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's economic recovery and infrastructure development.





These agreements are seen as part of India's broader strategy to counter China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean region. Sri Lanka, heavily indebted to China, has been navigating its relations with both nations.





President Dissanayake assured Modi that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used in any manner that could compromise India's security interests, a stance that aligns with India's concerns about Chinese naval activities in the region. Overall, Modi's visit has strengthened India's position as a key partner for Sri Lanka, offering substantial economic and strategic support during a period of economic crisis.





France24







