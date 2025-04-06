



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly inaugurated the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, on April 6, 2025.





This project, supported by the Indian government, includes a new signalling system and marks the launch of the Maho-Omanthai railway track. PM Modi described Dissanayake as a "friend" and emphasized the deepening India-Sri Lanka ties during his visit.





Local citizens expressed appreciation for the collaboration, highlighting its significance for Sri Lanka's development.





Earlier in his three-day state visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo to honour soldiers who sacrificed their lives for peace and territorial integrity in Sri Lanka. He also met leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community, emphasizing their role as a "living bridge" between the two nations.





The visit included discussions on defence cooperation, energy projects, and economic development. Key agreements were signed, including an MoU on defence cooperation and a trilateral partnership involving India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub. PM Modi also inaugurated solar energy projects and pledged support for cultural initiatives like the Sacred City project.





