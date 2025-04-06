



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime sector on the occasion of National Maritime Day, celebrated annually on April 5. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted India’s rich maritime history and the sector's significant role in nation-building.





"Today, on National Maritime Day, we recall India's rich maritime history and the role played by this sector in nation-building. We will continue to strengthen the maritime sector and our ports for India's progress," he said.





In a video message accompanying the post, PM Modi said that in the past decade, the government has doubled the country's port capacity and developed over 1000 km of new roads for port connectivity.





He emphasised the government’s focus on enhancing port capacities, improving logistics efficiency, and leveraging waterways to boost trade and economic growth.





The Prime Minister also underscored transformative initiatives like the Sagarmala Project and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aimed at modernising coastal infrastructure, building mega ports, and expanding shipbuilding and repair facilities.





These efforts align with India's goal of becoming a global maritime powerhouse and achieving self-reliance in shipping.





