



India is taking significant strides in militarising its space capabilities with the recent announcement by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan regarding plans to launch several dedicated satellites for intelligence and surveillance. This development marks a crucial evolution in India's approach to space technology, shifting from predominantly civilian applications toward integrating space assets for national security.





The initiative comes at a time when space-based systems are increasingly recognised as critical force multipliers in modern warfare scenarios. With a military space doctrine expected to be finalised within three months, India is positioning itself to leverage its established space expertise to enhance defence capabilities across land, sea, and air domains. This comprehensive project represents a strategic investment in India's future security posture, particularly given its unique geographical challenges and regional security environment.





The Evolution of India's Military Space Program





India's journey toward military space capabilities has been gradual but purposeful, building upon decades of civilian space expertise. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has historically focused its efforts on socioeconomic development through civilian applications, but recent geopolitical shifts have necessitated greater attention to defence applications.





Although India has not previously declared an official space doctrine specifically highlighting military dimensions, the country has been incrementally developing capabilities that serve both civilian and military purposes. The recent announcement regarding dedicated military satellites represents a significant step toward formalising India's military space program and acknowledging the strategic importance of space assets for national security. This evolution follows global trends where major space-faring nations recognise space as another medium of warfare alongside traditional domains of land, sea, and air.





From Civilian Origins To Defence Applications





India's space program was originally conceived with a focus on socioeconomic development, but the dual-use nature of space technology has naturally led to military applications. Space expert Ajey Lele notes that while India does not have an official space doctrine, using space for military purposes such as communication, remote sensing, and navigation is "globally accepted activity and is not violating any treaty regime". This gradual shift reflects India's growing recognition of space as a critical domain for national security and strategic interests. The upcoming military space doctrine will likely formalise this evolution, providing a framework for future developments in India's defence space capabilities. This transformation aligns with India's broader aspirations to emerge as an independent global space power with unique strategic capabilities.





Strategic Imperatives Driving Military Space Development





India's investment in military space capabilities is driven by several strategic imperatives, including border security concerns, maritime challenges, and evolving regional power dynamics. With long and often contested borders, India faces unique surveillance challenges that space-based assets can effectively address.





The country's space program has increasingly focused on developing state-of-the-art "command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, information, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4I2RS) systems" which are essential for modern military operations. These systems expand the battle-space while compressing time dimensions, thereby enhancing India's defence posture. The upcoming satellite constellation will significantly bolster these capabilities, providing persistent surveillance along contested frontiers and maritime choke points to give India's forces unprecedented situational awareness across diverse operational theatres.





Military Satellites: The New Frontier In Defence Technology





Military satellites represent a transformative capability for modern armed forces, providing unprecedented advantages in intelligence gathering and battlefield awareness. These orbital assets serve as "force multipliers," significantly enhancing a military's effectiveness without requiring additional personnel or conventional assets.





The dual capabilities of surveillance and intelligence gathering create a comprehensive information advantage that is increasingly crucial in modern warfare scenarios. By positioning these assets high above Earth, military planners gain persistent observation capabilities that transcend traditional limitations of range, duration, and access. This capability is particularly valuable for India given its vast territories, extended coastlines, and complex security environment along multiple borders.





Enhanced Surveillance Capabilities





Military surveillance satellites carry advanced optical and sensor systems that provide detailed imaging of ground activities from hundreds of kilometres in space. These sophisticated platforms can capture high-resolution imagery through cloud cover, operate in darkness, and detect minute details such as vehicle identifications or naval vessel markings.





This persistent observation capability is ideal for monitoring border regions, coastlines, and contested areas where conventional reconnaissance might be limited or risky. For a country like India with extensive borders and maritime zones, space-based surveillance provides comprehensive coverage that would be impossible to achieve through ground-based or aerial systems alone. The ability to detect early warning signs of military mobilisations, construction activities, or other security-relevant developments gives military planners crucial time to develop appropriate responses.





Advanced Intelligence Gathering Functions





Beyond visual observation, military satellites excel at gathering electronic intelligence by intercepting communications, radar emissions, and other electronic signatures. These "signal intelligence" capabilities allow defence forces to understand adversary intentions, track technological developments, and monitor activities that might otherwise remain hidden. By detecting radar or heat signatures, intelligence satellites can identify missile launches, track naval movements, or monitor weapons testing even when visual observation is impossible. When combined with surveillance data, this intelligence provides military leaders with a comprehensive operational picture that significantly enhances decision-making speed and accuracy. This capability is particularly important in today's complex security environment where early detection of threats can prevent escalation or enable more effective responses.





Technical Innovations In Satellite Design





Many of India's planned military satellites will incorporate synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology, which represents a significant advancement in all-weather, day-night surveillance capabilities. SAR systems can penetrate cloud cover and darkness, allowing for continuous monitoring regardless of weather conditions or time of day. This technology enables detection of underground bunkers, concealed artillery positions, and even submerged submarines, providing unprecedented awareness of adversary activities.





The PwC report highlights that modern conflicts increasingly utilise "space-oriented intelligence systems like advanced imaging satellites and sensors" that can "increase lethality and reduce the observe–orient–decide–act (OODA) cycle time". Technologies such as hyper-spectral imaging, satellite constellations, infrared sensors, and space situational awareness are assisting military forces in monitoring threats and enhancing combat effectiveness across the spectrum of warfare.





India's Military Space Doctrine: Framework For The Future





The announcement of a forthcoming military space doctrine represents a significant milestone in India's strategic planning. This doctrine, expected to be completed within three months, will provide the guiding principles for how India will develop, deploy, and utilise its space-based defence assets. The formalisation of a space doctrine reflects India's maturing approach to space as a strategic domain, moving beyond ad hoc development toward structured strategic thinking.





This development is particularly noteworthy given observations by experts like Gurbachan Singh who noted that India has historically lacked "an articulated space policy" despite its significant space achievements. The new doctrine will likely address key aspects such as organisational structure, operational protocols, and integration with existing defence frameworks.





Current Governance And Future Direction





India's space program has traditionally been governed by the Prime Minister's Office in coordination with the Indian Space Commission, Department of Space, and ISRO. While this structure has enabled significant achievements in the civilian domain, the increasing military dimensions of space activities require clearer doctrinal guidance. The upcoming military space doctrine will likely formalise the coordination between military requirements and space capabilities, establishing protocols for prioritisation, development, and deployment of defence-oriented space assets. This formalisation addresses a significant gap identified by experts, providing clarity on India's approach to space for defence purposes and establishing a framework for future development. A structured doctrine will also help to align various stakeholders, including the tri-services, defence R&D organisations, and the growing private space sector.





Strategic Principles And Operational Guidelines





The forthcoming military space doctrine will likely incorporate several key principles that have been discussed by Indian space and defence experts. Singh has proposed five Indian space pledges, referred to as "Panchsheela," which include "compliance with space law regime, no-first-use for aggressive military purposes, international cooperation, mitigation of space debris, addressing serious inadequacies in its national space law". These principles could form the ethical and legal foundation of India's military space doctrine. Additionally, experts like S. Chandrasekhar have suggested that India's space strategy should "support a limited development program for ballistic missile defence (BMD) and anti-satellite (ASAT) missile". India has already demonstrated ASAT capabilities, which would likely be incorporated into the broader doctrinal framework. The doctrine will need to balance India's commitment to peaceful uses of space with the growing need for security in this domain.





Public-Private Collaboration: A New Paradigm For Defence Space





The development of India's military satellite program represents a significant shift toward greater collaboration between public institutions and private industry in the defence space sector. ISRO will launch a portion of the satellites, while leading private firms such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Advanced Systems will manufacture others, creating a synergistic relationship that leverages the strengths of both sectors. This approach is aligned with the broader government initiative to liberalise the space sector and harness the innovation potential of India's growing private space-tech ecosystem. The involvement of startups like Pixxel, which has already provided hyper-spectral imagery to defence agencies, demonstrates the valuable contributions that newer entrants can make to national security capabilities. This collaborative model could significantly accelerate India's advancement in military space technologies while also strengthening the domestic industrial base.





The Evolving Ecosystem of Indian Space Industry





India's space industry is experiencing a transformation driven by policy changes and growing private sector capabilities. The 2nd Indian DefSpace Symposium, scheduled for April 18-20, 2024, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, exemplifies this evolution by bringing together "tri-services, legislators, business moguls, and academics" to lay the groundwork for future developments in India's defence space capabilities. This gathering represents an important platform for fostering collaboration between various stakeholders in the space-defence ecosystem. The symposium's objective aligns with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), aiming to establish India as an independent global space power with unique characteristics by encouraging innovation and collaboration. This evolving ecosystem provides a fertile environment for developing the technologies needed for advanced military satellites.





Leveraging Private Sector Innovation





The private sector's role in India's defence space initiatives has become increasingly important as the country seeks to accelerate technological innovation. Indian startups and MSMEs developing space technologies "need to be incubated and funded to leverage the space sector and enhance combat effectiveness". Companies like Pixxel have demonstrated the potential of private innovation by providing advanced capabilities such as hyper-spectral imagery to defence agencies. Similarly, established industrial players have delivered "advanced technologies such as jammers, tracking radars, and secure communication systems". The collaboration between ISRO and private sector entities creates a powerful combination of established institutional knowledge and fresh innovative approaches. As noted by Indian Space Association Chairman Jayant Patil, this public-private collaboration is essential for scaling innovation and accelerating deployment timelines for critical defence space assets.





ISRO's Broader Space Initiatives And Defence Integration





While the military satellite program represents a significant new direction, it exists within the context of ISRO's broader space initiatives, many of which have dual-use potential for both civilian and defence applications. ISRO's 2025 calendar includes several groundbreaking missions that could enhance defence capabilities while serving primary civilian purposes. The integration of these various initiatives creates a comprehensive space capabilities portfolio that strengthens India's position as an emerging space power with global aspirations. This approach allows India to maximise the return on its space investments by ensuring technologies and systems serve multiple national objectives simultaneously.





Key ISRO Programs With Defence Implications





Several major ISRO programs scheduled for 2025 have potential defence applications alongside their primary civilian purposes. The Gaganyaan program, which will see its first uncrewed mission (G1) in 2025, will demonstrate critical systems needed for future crewed missions, including the humanoid Vyomitra and the upgraded C32 cryogenic engine. The associated India Data Relay Satellite System (IDRSS-1) will ensure 100% crew communication for upcoming missions, helping spacecraft maintain constant communication even when far from Earth. This communication capability could benefit military operations by ensuring reliable communications links for defence assets. Additionally, the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, described as "the most powerful Earth observation satellite ever built," will monitor Earth's surface changes with extreme precision. Though primarily designed for environmental monitoring, this advanced observation capability could provide valuable intelligence for defence purposes.





Advancements In Space Communications And Sensing





ISRO is making significant progress in advanced space technologies that have important implications for defence applications. The Test Vehicle Demonstration 2 (TVD2) will test the in-flight abort system designed for crew safety during emergencies, pushing the system to higher speeds and altitudes under more realistic conditions. This technology demonstrates India's growing capabilities in complex space operations, which could benefit military space systems. Additionally, the TDS01 satellite will demonstrate quantum communication, an advanced technology with significant potential for secure military communications. These technological advancements contribute to India's growing capability to develop and deploy sophisticated space systems for both civilian and military purposes. The integration of quantum communication, in particular, could provide Indian defence forces with highly secure communication channels resistant to interception or disruption.





Conclusion: India's Strategic Path Forward In Space Defence





India's initiative to develop dedicated military satellites for intelligence and surveillance represents a watershed moment in the nation's approach to space for defence. This program marks a deliberate strategic choice to leverage space assets for enhancing national security in response to evolving regional and global security dynamics. The forthcoming military space doctrine will provide the necessary framework to guide this development, ensuring alignment with India's broader strategic objectives and international commitments. The collaboration between ISRO and private sector entities creates a powerful model for accelerating innovation while building domestic industrial capabilities in critical defence technologies. As these satellites become operational, they will significantly enhance India's surveillance and intelligence capabilities, providing persistent observation across vast territories and contested borders.





The development of military space capabilities must be understood within India's broader strategic context as an emerging power facing complex security challenges. The integration of advanced technologies such as synthetic aperture radar, hyper-spectral imaging, and quantum communications will provide unprecedented capabilities for monitoring potential threats and supporting military operations.





