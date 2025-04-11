



Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, along with Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research, arrived in New Delhi on April 11, 2025, for an official visit aimed at strengthening the India-Italy strategic partnership.





The visit underscores the growing ties between the two nations, which have been elevated to a Strategic Partnership since March 2023.





During his stay, Tajani is scheduled to meet Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 12.





He will also participate in the Entrepreneurial, Scientific, and Technological Forum alongside Bernini, engaging with Italian start-ups and Indian counterparts to explore avenues for collaboration in innovation and research. Additionally, cultural events such as an exhibition dedicated to Caravaggio's "Maddalena in Ecstasy" will be inaugurated during the visit.





The visit builds on recent bilateral discussions held in February 2025, where India and Italy explored cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure, and transport.





Both countries have committed to deepening economic ties through initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached $14.56 billion in FY 2023-24, highlighting Italy's position as India's fourth-largest trading partner in the EU.





This high-level engagement reflects a shared commitment to advancing cooperation across diverse fields including technology, green energy, defence-industrial collaboration, and academic exchanges.





