



India's recent offer of the indigenous Akash air defence missile system to the United Arab Emirates represents a significant development in the growing defence relationship between the two nations. This offer, made during high-level diplomatic meetings, highlights India's expanding capabilities as a defence exporter and signals a new chapter in India-UAE strategic partnership.





The Akash missile system, with its proven capabilities against aerial threats, stands as a testament to India's indigenous defence manufacturing prowess and could potentially transform the air defence capabilities of the UAE.





The Akash missile system represents one of India's most successful indigenous defence developments, offering sophisticated air defence capabilities comparable to international alternatives. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Akash system is approximately 96% indigenously produced, marking it as a true "Made in India" defence product.





The system possesses an interception range of 25 kilometers and can effectively neutralize various aerial threats including fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and even ballistic missiles.





One of Akash's most notable features is its multi-target engagement capability, allowing it to track and attack several targets simultaneously. The system carries a substantial 60 kg warhead capable of striking targets at distances up to 30 kilometers. This versatility is enhanced by its flexible deployment options, as the Akash can be launched from both static and mobile platforms, making it adaptable to various tactical situations.





The missile system's comprehensive features include built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) and configuration on mobile platforms, enhancing its battlefield survivability and operational flexibility. The launcher units can be mounted on trucks or armoured tracked chassis, with each launch station featuring three ready-to-fire missiles on a turntable capable of 360-degree traverse and elevation between 8 and 75 degrees. An Akash battery consists of four 3D passive electronically scanned array radars and four launchers with three missiles each, all interlinked to track up to 64 targets and engage up to 12 simultaneously.





When compared to similar systems like Israel's SPYDER (Surface-to-air PYthon and DERby) missile, the Akash demonstrates competitive capabilities. While the SPYDER can neutralize targets up to 15 kilometers away at heights between 20 and 9,000 meters, Akash's longer range offers strategic advantages for comprehensive air defence coverage.





The current offer of the Akash missile system builds upon previous expressions of interest from the UAE dating back several years. In 2018, reports indicated that the UAE had shown significant interest in procuring the Akash surface-to-air missile system. During a high-level defence delegation visit led by UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falacy, the Akash missile system was high on the agenda of discussions.





This historical interest is particularly noteworthy as any potential acquisition would mark the first instance of such a system being exported by India to any Gulf country. The interest shown by the UAE in 2018 came as India began tweaking its Defence Export Policy to enable the export of strategic platforms to nations it considers allies.





By December 2020, India's government officially approved the export of the indigenously manufactured Akash missile system, creating a high-ranking committee comprising the defence minister, external affairs minister, and national security advisor to facilitate faster export approvals. Sources from the defence and security establishment reported that numerous foreign countries, including the UAE, Vietnam, and the Philippines, had shown interest in acquiring the system.





The export version of the Akash system is expected to differ from the variant currently deployed with the Indian armed forces, likely tailored to meet specific requirements of foreign customers while safeguarding sensitive technological aspects.





Strategic Motivations Behind India's Akash Offer To UAE





India's recent formal offer of the Akash missile system to the UAE reflects multiple strategic considerations beyond simple commercial interests. First and foremost, the offer represents India's commitment to elevating its defence partnership with the UAE to match the robust cooperation already established in economic domains. Both nations have explicitly acknowledged the need to scale up defence cooperation to align with progress made in other areas such as trade and business, reflecting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





The timing of this offer is strategically significant as it comes during a period of evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. For India, strengthening defence ties with the UAE enhances its strategic footprint in a region crucial for energy security and trade routes. The offer serves as a tangible demonstration of India's "Look West" policy that seeks to deepen engagement with Middle Eastern nations beyond traditional economic partnerships.





Additionally, by offering an indigenous defence system to the UAE, India positions itself as a reliable defence partner capable of transferring significant military technology. This stands in contrast to Western nations that often impose strict conditions on military sales. India's approach emphasizes its willingness to engage in genuine technology partnerships rather than simple buyer-seller relationships.





The offer also carries symbolic weight as it would make the UAE the first Gulf nation to acquire such an advanced Indian missile system, potentially opening doors for similar arrangements with other countries in the region. This aligns with India's broader vision of establishing itself as a credible alternative source of advanced defence technology in a market traditionally dominated by American, European, Russian, and Chinese suppliers.





Expanding Defence Cooperation Framework Between India And UAE





The Akash missile offer exists within a broader framework of expanding defence cooperation between India and the UAE. Both nations have established formal mechanisms to facilitate defence collaboration, beginning with the Defence Cooperation MoU signed in 2003 and further strengthened by the MoU on Defence Industry Cooperation signed in 2017. These agreements have laid the institutional groundwork for the current advancements in defence relations.





During recent high-level meetings, both countries identified training exchanges as a key area of defence cooperation, recognizing that such programs would enable better understanding of each other's defence ecosystems and accelerate the strengthening of bilateral defence ties. This focus on human resource development complements the technical aspects of cooperation represented by systems like the Akash missile.





The two nations have also expressed satisfaction with active Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard cooperation and committed to formalizing this relationship through a dedicated MoU. This maritime security cooperation addresses shared concerns regarding piracy, terrorism, and illegal trafficking in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean regions.





Perhaps most significantly, the leadership of both countries has emphasized increasing defence industry collaboration, exploring opportunities for partnership in defence manufacturing. The India-UAE Defence Partnership Forum has been welcomed as having the potential to result in strategic joint ventures and co-production projects benefiting both countries. This industrial cooperation aims to align with broader national initiatives including "Make-in-India" and "Make-in-Emirates," creating complementary manufacturing capabilities rather than competitive ones.





India's Evolving Defence Export Strategy





The offer of the Akash missile system to the UAE represents a critical component of India's broader defence export strategy, which has gained significant momentum in recent years. India has set ambitious targets for defence exports as part of its push toward greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to establish itself as a credible defence exporter on the global stage.





The government has already achieved notable success in this domain, with BrahMos coastal batteries being exported to the Philippines, while Armenia has become the first foreign customer for the Akash missile system, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, and 155mm artillery guns. These initial export successes demonstrate India's growing ability to compete in the international defence market with sophisticated weapons systems.





To facilitate and accelerate defence exports, the Indian government has implemented several enabling mechanisms. The creation of a high-ranking committee comprising the defence minister, external affairs minister, and national security advisor specifically for faster export approvals represents a significant institutional reform to streamline the process. This committee is authorized to explore various available options for defence exports, including government-to-government routes that often prove advantageous for sensitive defence deals.





The export version of defence systems like Akash is specifically designed to balance international competitiveness with the protection of critical technologies. By customizing export variants while maintaining core capabilities, India can expand its market reach while safeguarding its technological advantages.





India's defence export strategy also aligns with its broader economic and diplomatic objectives. Increasing defence exports contributes to the country's manufacturing base, creates high-skilled employment, and improves the economies of scale for defence production. Diplomatically, defence exports help strengthen strategic partnerships, enhance India's soft power, and position the country as a reliable security partner in regions of strategic interest.





Implications For Regional Security And Defence Industrial Base





The potential acquisition of the Akash missile system by the UAE would have significant implications for regional security dynamics and the defence industrial bases of both nations. For the UAE, incorporating the Akash would diversify its air defence capabilities, currently reliant primarily on Western and Russian systems. This diversification reduces strategic vulnerabilities associated with dependence on a limited set of suppliers and potentially offers cost advantages compared to Western alternatives.





From a regional security perspective, enhanced UAE air defence capabilities contribute to stability in the Gulf region, which faces various security challenges including missile threats from non-state actors. The Akash system's ability to counter multiple aerial threats simultaneously would strengthen the UAE's defensive posture without necessarily altering offensive capabilities, thus maintaining regional military balance.





For India's defence industrial base, an export deal of this magnitude would provide crucial validation of its indigenous development capabilities and manufacturing quality. Such international acceptance would likely catalyse further investment in research and development while providing valuable feedback for system improvements. The economic benefits would extend beyond the immediate transaction to include potential maintenance contracts, upgrades, and training programs.





The establishment of Akash in the UAE could also create opportunities for joint research and development initiatives between the two countries' defence sectors. Such collaboration might lead to specialized variants tailored to Gulf region requirements or even entirely new systems drawing on complementary expertise. This industrial cooperation could evolve into a model for India's defence partnerships with other friendly nations.





Furthermore, successful deployment of the Akash system in the UAE would serve as a powerful demonstration effect for other potential customers in the Middle East and beyond, potentially opening new markets for Indian defence exports. The operational performance of the system under the environmental conditions of the Gulf region would provide valuable data for further refinements of the export variant.





Conclusion





India's offer of the Akash missile system to the UAE represents a significant milestone in the evolving defence relationship between the two nations. This initiative transcends mere commercial considerations, embodying strategic, technological, and diplomatic dimensions that reflect India's growing confidence as a defence exporter and the UAE's interest in diversifying its defence partnerships.





The technical capabilities of the Akash system, with its ability to engage multiple aerial targets simultaneously and its flexible deployment options, present a compelling value proposition for the UAE's air defence requirements. The system's indigenous development and high domestic content exemplify India's progress toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing while offering international partners access to sophisticated technology without the political conditions often attached to Western systems.





The defence cooperation framework being established between India and the UAE, including training exchanges, Coast Guard cooperation, and industrial partnerships, provides a solid foundation for long-term collaboration that extends beyond individual weapons systems. The focus on complementarity between "Make-in-India" and "Make-in-Emirates" initiatives suggests a forward-looking approach that seeks to build mutually beneficial industrial capabilities rather than transactional relationships.





As India continues to expand its defence export portfolio, the potential Akash deal with the UAE could serve as a template for similar arrangements with other countries, particularly in regions where India seeks to enhance its strategic influence. The success of this initiative will ultimately depend on how effectively both nations translate their declared intentions into concrete actions, moving from memorandums of understanding to operational capabilities and industrial partnerships.





