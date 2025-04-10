



Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure accused of plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited from the United States to face trial in India. Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was based in Chicago and is alleged to have provided logistical and financial support for the attacks, which resulted in the loss of 166 lives.





The extradition follows his exhaustion of all legal avenues to prevent it, and he is expected to land in New Delhi tomorrow afternoon. Upon arrival, he will be arrested by the National Investigation Agency and is likely to be presented in a Delhi court.





Rana was previously arrested by the FBI in October 2009 for his involvement in an aborted plan to attack a newspaper in Copenhagen and for providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terror group responsible for the Mumbai attacks. In 2011, he was convicted in the US for conspiracy.





The decision to extradite Rana was announced by President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, emphasizing that Rana would face justice in India for his role in the "horrific" 2008 attacks.





The Mumbai attacks, which targeted several locations including hotels, a train station, and a Jewish centre, were orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to Indian authorities. Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attacks.





Rana's extradition marks a significant development in India's pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 terror attacks. He faces charges including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder, forgery, and offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Mumbai police have not been officially informed about when Rana will be transferred to the city.





Agencies







