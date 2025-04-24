



India’s defence muscle has undergone a significant transformation, making it far more capable of launching precision attacks against terrorist infrastructure or military targets in adversarial nations like Pakistan. This enhanced capability is the result of a combination of advanced weapon systems, modernisation drives, and a focus on indigenisation and technological self-reliance.





Key Strike Assets: BrahMos, Rafales, Sukhoi, And Drones





At the forefront of India’s offensive arsenal is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed jointly with Russia. The BrahMos can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, providing a triad of flexibility. Its air-launched variant, integrated with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, allows the Indian Air Force (IAF) to strike targets from stand-off ranges, minimising risk to pilots and aircraft. The missile’s precision and speed make it a game-changer in both anti-ship and land-attack roles, and its deployment is seen as a deterrent against both Pakistan and China.





The induction of Rafale fighter jets has added a new dimension to India’s air strike capability. Armed with SCALP air-launched cruise missiles, which have a strike range exceeding 300 km, Rafales can hit high-value targets deep inside enemy territory without crossing the border. This stand-off capability enhances operational surprise and reduces exposure to enemy air defences. The fleet is set to expand further with the acquisition of Rafale Marine jets for carrier operations, boosting both land-based and maritime strike options.





Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters, already a backbone of the IAF, have been upgraded to carry BrahMos missiles, further increasing their lethality. The IAF is also modernising its fleet with upgrades to avionics, weapons, and electronic warfare systems, ensuring rapid response and versatility in combat scenarios.





India’s drone capabilities have seen rapid expansion, with hundreds of unmanned systems now in service for surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike roles. The procurement of loitering munitions and armed drones, including Predator drones, allows India to conduct precision strikes, hover over contested areas, and target enemy assets with minimal risk to personnel.





Air Defence And Force Multipliers





India has deployed the S-400 air defence system, capable of tracking and neutralising threats at long ranges, providing a shield for critical assets and enhancing deterrence. The integration of advanced air defence systems, including the indigenous AKASH-NG, strengthens India’s ability to protect its airspace and military infrastructure.





Manpower And Conventional Strength





India’s armed forces are among the largest in the world, with over 1.45 million active personnel and a vast pool of reservists and paramilitary forces. The Indian Army fields more than 4,200 tanks (including T-90 Bhishma and Arjun models), nearly 149,000 armoured vehicles, and a robust artillery inventory. While Pakistan holds a numerical edge in self-propelled artillery, India’s focus has shifted to mobile firepower and rapid deployment capabilities, supported by improved border infrastructure.





Aerial Supremacy





The IAF operates over 2,200 aircraft, including 513 fighter jets and nearly 900 helicopters, far outnumbering Pakistan’s aerial assets. The addition of aerial refuelling tankers and strategic transport aircraft further extends India’s operational reach and rapid deployment capability. Modernisation plans include induction of the indigenous TEJAS MK-2, upgrades to the Su-30MKI fleet, and the development of fifth-generation fighters under the AMCA project.





Indigenisation And Modernisation





India has made significant strides in defence indigenisation, with over 75% of the defence capital procurement budget earmarked for domestic industry. Defence production exceeded $12 billion in 2023, and exports reached record highs. The government’s “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliance) initiative has led to the development and procurement of advanced indigenous systems, reducing dependence on imports and bolstering national security.





Strategic Deterrence





India’s strategic deterrence is underpinned by its nuclear triad, including land-based missiles, air-launched systems, and nuclear-powered submarines armed with ballistic missiles. The successful testing of ballistic missiles from INS Arihant, India’s indigenous nuclear submarine, and continuous upgrades to the Agni missile series, ensure credible minimum deterrence against both regional and extra-regional adversaries.





Blue-Water Navy





India’s emergence as a formidable blue-water navy is anchored in its expansive fleet, technological advancements, and strategic maritime doctrine. With a coastline stretching over 7,500 kilometres and a growing footprint in the Indo-Pacific, India recognises maritime power as central to its national security and regional influence. The Indian Navy now boasts a fleet of 293 warships, including two operational aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant—enabling global deployment and power projection far beyond its immediate neighbourhood. This distinguishes India from regional rivals like Pakistan, whose navy is limited to green-water operations, lacking both aircraft carriers and destroyers, and fielding only eight submarines compared to India’s 18.





The Indian Navy’s current order of battle reflects a balanced and technologically advanced force. It operates 13 destroyers, 13 frigates, and 23 corvettes, supplemented by a growing submarine arm that includes both nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) under the Arihant-class program and conventionally powered submarines, with further expansion planned under Project-75I. The commissioning of advanced platforms such as the AI-enabled INS Surat (a 7,400-tonne guided-missile destroyer) and the stealth frigate INS Nilgiri (the lead ship of Project 17A) underscores India’s focus on indigenous design, stealth, and network-centric warfare capabilities. The imminent induction of INS Vagsheer, the final Kalvari-class submarine, will further bolster India’s underwater combat capabilities.





To support sustained blue-water operations, India is also investing in fleet support ships (FSS), with five such vessels under construction. These 40,000-ton ships will enable at-sea replenishment of fuel, ammunition, and supplies, extending the operational reach and endurance of the fleet. This logistical backbone is critical for maintaining a persistent presence across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and for conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.





Technological modernisation is further exemplified by the acquisition of MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States. These high-endurance, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles will enhance maritime domain awareness, surveillance, and intelligence gathering across critical sea lanes, and will be distributed among the Navy, Army, and Air Force, with deliveries commencing four years from contract signing.





India’s naval strategy is centred on sea control and deterrence in the IOR and the broader Indo-Pacific, with a clear emphasis on countering the expanding presence of extra-regional powers, particularly China. The ongoing modernisation involves the construction of 60 warships in Indian shipyards, including next-generation frigates, corvettes, and stealth submarines, reflecting a commitment to self-reliance and technological sophistication.





Conclusion





India’s current defence muscle is characterised by a powerful combination of advanced missiles (BrahMos), modern fighter jets (Rafale, Su-30MKI), expanding drone capabilities, robust air defence systems (S-400, AKASH-NG, QRSAM, SRSAM), and a massive, modernising conventional force. This transformation, driven by technological upgrades, indigenisation, and strategic acquisitions, positions India to launch precise, high-impact attacks if required, while maintaining a credible deterrent posture against both state and non-state adversaries.





