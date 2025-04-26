



In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives-primarily tourists-Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior military officials in Srinagar.





The meeting was prompted by the gravity of the attack, considered the deadliest targeting civilians in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.





During the nearly hour-long session, LG Sinha issued a stern directive for robust and decisive action against those responsible for the attack. He emphasized that every perpetrator and supporter, regardless of their location or affiliation, must be relentlessly pursued and made to pay a heavy price for what he described as a cowardly and dastardly act against Indian citizens.





Sinha called for seamless coordination among the Army, police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to not only identify and neutralize the attackers but also dismantle the entire terror network, including overground workers (OGWs) and enablers.





The security review included a comprehensive assessment of existing security mechanisms and both short- and long-term counter-terrorism strategies. The focus was on strengthening integration and coordination among all security agencies to prevent future incidents.





Sinha reiterated the nation’s confidence in the bravery and commitment of the armed forces and security agencies, urging them to act in close synergy to pursue and neutralize the entire chain of those involved in the Pahalgam killings.





General Upendra Dwivedi, who had arrived in Srinagar earlier in the day, was briefed by senior commanders on the overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorist operations, and recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by Pakistan. He later traveled to Pahalgam to assess the situation firsthand and review ground-level responses to the attack.





The meeting was attended by key military leaders, including GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava.





The discussions also addressed the need for meticulous, well-planned counter-terrorism operations and fortifying the security grid to achieve zero cross-border infiltration, in light of recent escalations in terror activities and infiltration attempts.





The high-level review underscored a unified and aggressive approach to counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, with clear directives for intensified operations against both the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack and the broader terror infrastructure operating in the region.





