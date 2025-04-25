



The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, has triggered a dramatic escalation in India-Pakistan relations, shifting the regional climate from tense diplomacy to overt military posturing. India’s immediate and high-profile response has been the deployment of its most advanced and indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the Arabian Sea, near Pakistani waters.





This move is widely interpreted as both a tactical and symbolic assertion of India’s maritime dominance and a clear warning to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly attack, which India attributes to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.





INS Vikrant, stationed at the INS Kadamba base in Karwar, Karnataka, is now patrolling close to the international maritime boundary, just 600-700 kilometers from Pakistan’s coastline. Satellite imagery from April 23-25, 2025, confirms its presence off the Karwar coast, operating as part of a larger carrier strike group with destroyers, frigates, and anti-submarine vessels. This deployment is not routine; it represents a strategic shift aimed at projecting power, securing vital sea lanes, and applying direct pressure on Pakistan’s military command infrastructure, particularly in Punjab province.





The carrier’s capabilities are formidable. With a displacement of up to 45,000 tons, a length of 262 meters, and a width of nearly 60 meters, INS Vikrant can carry up to 40 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighters and MH-60R helicopters. Its defensive suite features four dual-purpose Otobreda 76 mm guns, AK-630 CIWS, and two vertical launch systems with 64 Barak 1 and Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, offering a layered defense against aerial and missile threats. The ship’s EL/M-2248 MF-STAR AESA radar and Selex RAN-40L long-range radar provide advanced situational awareness, enabling the carrier group to monitor and respond to multiple threats simultaneously.





INS Vikrant’s deployment follows a series of joint exercises and readiness drills in the Arabian Sea, underscoring India’s preparedness for high-intensity operations.





The carrier’s STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) deck configuration supports rapid air operations, while its modernized combat systems and interoperability upgrades in 2024 have enhanced its resilience and mission effectiveness. With a crew of over 1,600 personnel, the vessel is a floating airbase and command centre, capable of sustained operations across the Indian Ocean region.





Pakistan’s response has been swift but constrained by capability gaps. Islamabad announced a surface-to-surface missile test off Karachi, declaring a no-fly and no-sail zone in the Arabian Sea, signaling its intent to deter any Indian action.





However, Pakistan’s naval modernization is incomplete, with only two out of five submarines reportedly operational and much of its new surface fleet still under construction or pending delivery. Its reliance on vulnerable AWACS platforms and the delayed arrival of advanced submarines like the Hangor-class further highlight the asymmetry in naval power.





The strategic implications are significant. INS Vikrant’s positioning allows India to threaten a blockade of Pakistan’s critical ports, Karachi and Gwadar, potentially disrupting up to 60% of Pakistan’s maritime trade.





Its MiG-29K fighters, with an 850-kilometer combat radius, can target key Pakistani military installations, while the broader carrier group enhances India’s ability to control vital maritime access routes. Defense analysts have raised concerns about the risk of escalation, especially given the suspension of bilateral agreements, closed airspace, and the breakdown of communication channels.





The deployment of INS Vikrant marks a watershed in India’s maritime strategy, reflecting both technological self-reliance and a willingness to project power in response to cross-border terrorism. It underscores the fragility of the strategic balance between two nuclear-armed states, where any miscalculation could rapidly escalate into open conflict.





The current standoff is not just a show of force but a calculated move in a high-stakes regional contest, with the potential to reshape the security dynamics of South Asia.





