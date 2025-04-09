



Airbus Helicopters has significantly expanded its manufacturing partnerships and delivery capabilities with two major developments: a new contract with India's Mahindra Aerostructures for H130 helicopter fuselage production and the initial delivery of H145M military helicopters to the German Armed Forces.





The Indian deal represents a strategic expansion of Airbus's manufacturing footprint in Asia, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative to strengthen domestic aerospace production capabilities. Meanwhile, the German delivery marks the beginning of fulfilment for one of Airbus Helicopters' largest military contracts, enhancing the Bundeswehr's operational capabilities across multiple mission profiles.





Mahindra Aerostructures Secures Strategic H130 Fuselage Contract





Mahindra Aerostructures, a subsidiary of the diversified Mahindra & Mahindra group, has secured a prestigious contract from Airbus Helicopters to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage for the H130 light single-engine helicopter in India. The contract was formally signed on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New Delhi, with the ceremony attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. Under the agreement, Mahindra will produce the H130's main fuselage assembly, which will then be shipped to Airbus Helicopters' facilities in Europe for final integration. The first fuselage is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027, marking a significant milestone in India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The H130 is an intermediate single-engine helicopter primarily used for passenger transportation, making it valuable for various civil applications including tourism, executive transport, and emergency medical services. This partnership adds Airbus Helicopters to Mahindra Aerostructures' impressive client portfolio, which already includes major aerospace manufacturers such as Boeing and Dassault Aviation. While financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, the market responded positively to the announcement, with shares of parent company Mahindra and Mahindra rising as much as 1.8% following the news.





Strategic Importance For India's Aerospace Sector





The contract represents a significant boost to India's "Make in India" vision, expanding the country's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. During the signing ceremony, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the strategic importance of the deal, stating that "it's a huge opportunity for India to boost its Make in India program with Airbus coming in". He further stressed the need for enhancing India's manufacturing ecosystem to eventually produce complete aircraft domestically, declaring that "India is destined to become a global aviation hub".





Rémi Maillard, President of Airbus India and Managing Director of the South Asia region, reaffirmed the company's commitment to the Indian market during the signing ceremony, stating that Airbus will continue to invest in India. This contract follows another significant partnership Airbus formed in January 2024 with India's Tata group to jointly manufacture civilian helicopters, further cementing Airbus's dedication to developing India's aerospace capabilities.





German Bundeswehr Receives First H145M Military Helicopter





In a parallel development strengthening Airbus Helicopters' global footprint, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) have taken delivery of their first Airbus H145M helicopter, part of a substantial order for up to 82 aircraft. The German military has designated these new helicopters as "Liechter Kampfhubschrauber" or "light combat helicopter" in English, highlighting their versatile operational role. This delivery represents the beginning of fulfilment for the largest H145M order Airbus has received to date.





The first delivered H145M completed its maiden flight at Airbus Helicopters' plant in Donauwörth, Germany, with the announcement made on September 27, 2024. Impressively, the delivery came less than a year after the contract was signed in December 2023, demonstrating Airbus Helicopters' production efficiency. Stefan Thomé, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters, emphasized this point, stating, "Delivering the first H145M LKH in less than a year after the contract signature demonstrates our commitment. The H145M LKH will be a true multi-mission asset for the German Armed Forces, supporting their crucial missions".





Extensive Deployment Across German Military Services





The contract with the Bundeswehr includes 62 firm orders with an option for 20 additional helicopters. Of the confirmed order, 57 helicopters will be assigned to the German Army, while the remaining five will go to the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) special forces. This distribution reflects the helicopter's multi-role capabilities, which will include training, reconnaissance, special forces operations, and light attack missions.





The first delivered helicopter is dedicated to training operations and will be based at the German Army's Bückeburg base, where German Army pilot training on the platform began in August 2024. Concurrent with the maiden flight, the first German pilots began their training program on the newly delivered aircraft. Airbus plans to deliver the first H145M configured for light attack operations in 2025, expanding the platform's operational capabilities.





The H145M is not entirely new to German military service. The Bundeswehr already operates 16 H145M LUH SOF (Light Utility Helicopter Special Operations Forces) and 8 H145 LUH SAR (Search and Rescue) helicopters, making the new deliveries an expansion of an existing and proven platform. The comprehensive contract includes seven years of support and services to ensure the long-term operational capability of the fleet.





Conclusion





These two developments highlight Airbus Helicopters' dual strategy of expanding its global manufacturing footprint while continuing to deliver advanced rotorcraft to military customers. The Mahindra Aerostructures partnership represents a significant advancement for India's aerospace manufacturing sector, supporting the country's ambitions to become a global aviation hub. Meanwhile, the delivery of the first H145M to the German Bundeswehr demonstrates Airbus Helicopters' commitment to meeting the needs of modern military forces with versatile, multi-mission platforms. Together, these developments showcase Airbus Helicopters' position as a global leader in both civil and military rotorcraft production, with a strategy that encompasses both manufacturing partnerships in emerging markets and direct delivery to established military customers.





IDN With Inputs From Agencies







