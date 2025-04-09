



Bharat Forge, led by Chairman Baba Kalyani, has announced its ambitious goal to become the world’s largest artillery producer by 2030.





The company has already made significant strides in this direction by exporting 100 artillery guns, including 18 Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), to European countries before delivering them to the Indian Army. This highlights India's growing capability as a defence exporter.





Bharat Forge currently manufactures a wide range of artillery systems, including ultralight howitzers (ULHs), and is actively developing next-generation systems with advanced capabilities. “We are working on artillery guns that can fire on the move,” Kalyani revealed.





Bharat Forge's exports accounted for 90% of its defence sales last year, with 80% projected for this year. The company is targeting major global defence forces, including the U.S., French, and British armies, as potential clients.





The company plans to scale its manufacturing capacity from 100 ATAGs annually to 200 in subsequent years. It has invested ₹250 crore in artillery production while leveraging existing group capabilities.





Bharat Forge sees immense opportunities due to global shortages in defence manufacturing, exacerbated by the Ukraine war. Domestically, the Indian Army’s requirement of up to 3,000 artillery guns presents a significant business opportunity.





“Our goal is to become the largest artillery producer in the world—hopefully by 2030,” he stated. “To achieve that, we are building substantial manufacturing capacity.” Baba Kalyani said.





Kalyani emphasised that Bharat Forge is positioning itself as a trusted global supplier while contributing to India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The company is also acquiring land near Pune for new factories dedicated to defence production.





