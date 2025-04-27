



In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people-mostly tourists-security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched one of the most extensive crackdowns in recent years.





The attack, carried out at the Baisaran meadow, has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with India accusing Pakistan-based militants of orchestrating the assault, leading to a rapid deterioration in bilateral relations and heightened military alertness along the Line of Control.





Over the past 48 hours, authorities have demolished at least eight houses belonging to active terrorists or their associates across multiple districts, including Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kupwara, Tral, and Bijbehara.





Notable among these were the homes of Adnan Shafi, an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Shopian; Farooq Ahmad, an LeT operative currently in Pakistan, in Kupwara; and Aadil Thoker in Bijbehara, who was reportedly involved in the Pahalgam killings.





Other properties linked to key LeT commanders and long-term militants, such as Shahid Ahmad Kuttay in Shopian and Zakir Ahmad Ganie in Kulgam, have also been razed, with authorities warning that such actions will continue as part of a broader deterrence strategy.





Simultaneously, security forces have intensified raids and search operations across the Valley, targeting safe havens and suspected over ground workers (OGWs)-local supporters and logisticians for militant groups.





In Srinagar alone, police conducted coordinated raids at more than 60 locations, focusing on dismantling the so-called "terrorist ecosystem" by targeting the residences of OGWs and associates of proscribed groups, often invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In Anantnag district and other hotspots, round-the-clock search operations and mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established to monitor and intercept suspicious movements.





The crackdown has resulted in the detention of hundreds of suspected OGWs and supporters, particularly in south Kashmir districts. In Bandipora, a joint operation led to the death of Altaf Lalli, a top LeT commander, after terrorists opened fire during a raid on a hideout he had identified. Two policemen were injured in the exchange, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by security personnel.





The government has also deployed additional Special Forces and PARA units for ambush missions in forested and mountainous regions, including Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag, as part of a coordinated effort to track down militants who may have fled to remote areas after the Pahalgam attack. High-level military and police leadership are overseeing daily operations, with directives for swift and decisive action to neutralize threats and prevent further attacks.





This sweeping crackdown underscores the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming not only to apprehend those directly involved in the Pahalgam massacre but also to dismantle the broader support networks that enable such attacks. The situation remains tense, with ongoing military operations, heightened security across the region, and the potential for further escalation along the India-Pakistan border.





