



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has sharply criticised Pakistan for what it described as the "longstanding habit" of misusing the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to further its agenda against India, particularly on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.





This rebuke was delivered by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. Misri stated that Pakistan’s actions at the OIC are not new and have been repeatedly addressed by India with both the OIC and its member states.





He referred to Pakistan’s behaviour as "shenanigans," emphasising that such attempts are well recognized by other OIC members, and India will persist in voicing its concerns and clarifying its position to the organization and its partners.





The OIC, comprising 57 member countries across four continents, is the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations and claims to represent the collective voice of the Muslim world.





However, India has consistently maintained that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on its internal matters, especially Jammu and Kashmir, which India asserts is an integral part of its territory. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of using the OIC as a propaganda tool, repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international forums in an attempt to internationalize what India considers a bilateral matter.





India has also highlighted that most OIC member states prefer not to engage in contentious debates over Kashmir, and their bilateral relations with India remain unaffected by OIC statements, except in the case of a few countries like Malaysia and Turkey that have been vocal in supporting Pakistan.





The MEA’s latest statement comes at a significant diplomatic moment, just before Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, signalling the strength and growth of India-Saudi ties, and underscoring India’s intent to counter Pakistan’s narrative at multilateral forums.





The context of these remarks is important, as they follow a pattern of India rebutting Pakistan’s allegations and highlighting Islamabad’s own record on issues such as terrorism and minority rights. India has repeatedly pointed out that Pakistan’s attempts to use international platforms, including the OIC and the United Nations Human Rights Council, to raise the Kashmir issue are part of a broader strategy to divert attention from its own domestic challenges and human rights record.





Despite Pakistan’s efforts, India’s engagement with key OIC members, particularly Saudi Arabia, continues to deepen, as reflected in the upcoming high-level visit and strategic partnership initiatives.





Agencies







