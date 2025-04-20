SpaceTech start-up AGNIKUL's future rocket system





India's Space PSU NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, is initiating a significant project to involve private sector players in building a comprehensive ground station network for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite operations across mainland India.





This network will consist of around 25 dual-band and tri-band antennas capable of operating in multiple frequency bands (S/X/Ka bands) to support telemetry, tracking, command (TTC) operations, and satellite data download. The ground stations will feature advanced high-efficiency shaped reflector Cassegrain geometry antennas with full motion antenna systems, facilitating critical satellite communication functions.





The project is planned to be executed in phases, with the first two antenna systems expected to be installed within 12 months of contract award and full completion anticipated within 20 months.





This initiative aligns with NSIL's broader strategy to enhance India's satellite communication capabilities and ground segment solutions, supporting the expanding space program. The tender for this project includes strict eligibility criteria for bidders, such as ISO-9001:2015 certification and a proven track record of executing similar projects worth significant value, ensuring only capable private players participate.





The move to rope in private players for ground station infrastructure complements the Indian government's vision to increase the country's share in the global commercial space market from 2% to 8% by 2033. It also reflects the regulatory and promotional efforts of IN-SPACe, which is working to open India's space ground operations to private entities by offering ground stations as a service (GSaaS).





This service model includes satellite control, telemetry and tracking, space data reception, and space situational awareness on a pay-per-use basis.





However, private players face challenges such as unclear regulations, capital requirements, licensing, spectrum allocation, and high costs of components. IN-SPACe is addressing these by proposing streamlined regulatory processes, technology transfer from ISRO, access to testing facilities, and market access support.





NSIL has already facilitated technology transfers to private companies, such as the Indian Mini Satellite-1 (IMS-1) bus technology to start-ups like Dhruva Space and Alpha Design Technologies, enabling them to build satellite platforms and ground station solutions. This transfer of technology is part of NSIL's mandate to commercialise ISRO-developed technologies and foster private sector growth in space research and exploration.





NSIL's engagement with private players to build a nationwide ground station network represents a strategic step towards expanding India's space infrastructure capabilities, promoting private sector participation, and supporting the country's ambitions in the global space economy through advanced satellite communication and operational support systems.





Agencies







