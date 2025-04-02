



Bengaluru-based aerospace start-up Nabhdrishti Aerospace has successfully raised $3 million in seed funding, led by Accel with support from IIMA Ventures and other investors.





Founded in 2023 by aerospace veterans Rohit Chouhan, Arjun Srivatsa, and Antanu Sadhu, the company focuses on developing fuel-flexible gas turbine engines to reduce India's reliance on imported propulsion systems.





The funding will be utilised to accelerate the development and testing of engine prototypes, including flight trials with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers, and expand the workforce across engineering, production, and customer support teams.





Nabhdrishti is pioneering dual-use micro gas turbine platforms designed for both aviation and industrial applications. Its ND400 engine targets UAVs and hybrid electric aircraft with up to 400 shaft horsepower, while the ND2000 engine is tailored for industrial and defence applications, offering up to 2 megawatts of power output.





The start-up also emphasises sustainability by exploring clean fuels like green hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions. This funding represents a significant milestone for India’s aerospace ambitions, positioning Nabhdrishti as a key player in developing indigenous propulsion technology for a cleaner and self-reliant future.





ET Manufacturing







