



Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp arrived in New Delhi on March 31, 2025, for a two-day official visit, marking his first trip to India. This visit is significant as it aims to enhance the "multifaceted relationship" between India and the Netherlands. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India warmly welcomed Veldkamp, emphasizing the importance of this engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.





During his visit, Veldkamp is scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Both leaders expressed anticipation for discussions focused on deepening cooperation between the two nations. Jaishankar welcomed Veldkamp on social media, stating he looked forward to their talks, while Veldkamp highlighted the necessity of reinforcing collaboration given the current geopolitical landscape.





The diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands were established in 1947, and they celebrated 75 years of partnership in 2022. Over the years, both countries have developed strong political and economic ties, with key areas of cooperation including water management, agriculture, health, technology, and innovation. High-level interactions have been a hallmark of this relationship, with recent engagements including a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2024.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed congratulations to the new Dutch government led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof following its formation in July 2024, further underscoring the ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands.





ANI







