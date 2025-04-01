



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi on March 31, 2025, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investments, innovation, and water management.





A key focus was exploring new opportunities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, education, and talent flows. Both leaders also addressed global strategic developments and emphasised the importance of multipolarity.





Jaishankar expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties between India and the Netherlands, highlighting cooperation in agriculture, health, security, and people-to-people connections. Veldkamp's two-day official visit aims to deepen the multifaceted relationship between the two nations, which have maintained diplomatic relations since 1947.





India-Netherlands relations are characterized by robust economic engagement. The Netherlands is India's fourth-largest source of foreign direct investment and an important partner in sectors such as agriculture, health, science and technology, and urban development. The bilateral trade reached $17 billion in 2021-22. Additionally, initiatives like the Fast-Track Mechanism facilitate smoother investment processes for Dutch companies operating in India.





Both countries share a commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change and terrorism. They have collaborated on water management through platforms like the Dutch Indo Water Alliance Leadership Initiative (DIWALI) and supported Indian initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA).





ANI







