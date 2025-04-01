



The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, has resulted in catastrophic destruction across Mandalay and the Sagaing region. Measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, the earthquake caused widespread damage to infrastructure, historical landmarks, and residential areas, leaving thousands dead and displaced. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has played a critical role in assessing the impact through high-resolution satellite imagery captured by its Cartosat-3 satellite.





ISRO's satellite imagery has revealed significant damage to key landmarks and infrastructure. The Ava Bridge, a historical and architectural symbol, completely collapsed. Other cultural sites like the Mahamuni Pagoda and various monasteries in Mandalay and Sagaing were either partially or entirely destroyed. Residential buildings and roads were also severely impacted, highlighting the earthquake's intensity.





Myanmar's military government declared a state of emergency and initiated rescue efforts despite ongoing civil conflict. Reports indicate over 2,900 fatalities, thousands injured, and many still missing. Rescue teams face challenges due to damaged infrastructure and shortages of medical supplies, including trauma kits and essential medicines. Local volunteers have stepped in to aid affected communities.





ISRO's Cartosat-3 satellite provided before-and-after visuals that have been instrumental for disaster response teams. These images enabled authorities to pinpoint the most affected areas, prioritize rescue operations, and plan relief distribution effectively. The imagery underscores the importance of space technology in disaster management.





Global support has poured into Myanmar as nations like India, China, Thailand, and the United States send aid teams and supplies. India launched "Operation Brahma," deploying aircraft with medical supplies to establish a field hospital in Naypyidaw. China contributed rescue workers and equipment to assist recovery efforts.





The earthquake occurred along the Sagaing Fault due to the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This region’s vulnerability to seismic activity raises concerns about future disasters and their potential impact on infrastructure and populations.





As Myanmar continues its recovery efforts, ISRO's contribution highlights the growing role of satellite technology in mitigating the effects of natural disasters while international solidarity provides hope for rebuilding lives and communities.





ISRO







