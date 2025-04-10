



The Indian government has cleared a significant deal to acquire 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from France, valued at approximately₹63,000 crore to ₹65,000 crore, depending on the source.





This procurement is aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy's operational capabilities, particularly from its indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The deal includes 22 single-seater Rafale-M jets and four twin-seater trainers, along with associated equipment such as weapons, simulators, spares, and logistics support.





The Rafale-M jets are a substantial upgrade over the current MiG-29K fighters used by the Indian Navy. They offer advanced avionics, electronic warfare systems, and enhanced manoeuvrability, making them a crucial addition to the Navy's fleet.





The jets are designed for carrier-based operations and will significantly boost India's maritime strike capabilities, especially in contested regions like the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea.





Can Also Bolster Air Force Fighter Fleet



The acquisition of Rafale-M jets serves as an interim measure to address the Navy's immediate need for carrier-capable fighters until indigenous alternatives, such as the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), are developed. The deal also highlights the strategic partnership between India and France, enhancing their defense cooperation.





The delivery of these jets is expected to occur over several years, with the initial squadron likely to arrive between 2027 and 2028. The Rafale-M's induction will not only enhance the Indian Navy's operational prowess but also support future indigenous fighter development by leveraging lessons from the Rafale program.





