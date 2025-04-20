



Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a significant meeting with Juan Antonio March Pujol, the Ambassador of Spain to India, at Lok Seva Bhawan on Saturday, focusing on expanding industrial partnerships between Odisha and Spain.





The discussions centred on strategic cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy, metallurgy, textiles, and automobiles, reflecting the shared ambition to deepen bilateral ties and foster technology-led collaborations.





During the meeting, CM Majhi highlighted Odisha's rapid economic growth and its emergence as a preferred destination for responsible and future-ready investments. He pointed to Odisha’s status as India’s mineral hub and home to leading steel clusters, underlining the state’s robust industrial ecosystem.





A notable example discussed was the recent investment by TIMAB Magnesium India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of the French-Spanish Groupe Roullier, which is establishing a ₹90 crore refractory manufacturing unit in Khordha. This project is expected to generate over 300 jobs, demonstrating Odisha’s attractiveness for international investors.





Ambassador Pujol expressed Spain’s keen interest in building long-term, technology-driven partnerships with Odisha. He praised the state’s dynamic industrial environment and indicated Spain’s readiness to collaborate, particularly in sectors where Spanish expertise and technology could play a transformative role.





A major highlight of the meeting was Odisha’s new Renewable Energy Policy, which was showcased to the Spanish delegation. The Chief Minister invited leading Spanish firms such as Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, and Iberdrola to explore investment opportunities in solar parks, offshore wind, and green hydrogen projects.





He emphasised Odisha’s commitment to a green transition and specifically sought Spanish expertise in advanced areas like floating solar and energy storage technologies.





In the textile sector, CM Majhi extended invitations to prominent Spanish apparel brands including ZARA, Desigual, and Mango to consider Odisha for sourcing hubs and joint innovation centres within the state’s integrated textile parks.





He highlighted Odisha’s skilled workforce and industry-friendly policies as key advantages for international companies looking to expand their footprint in India.





The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to building high-value partnerships and laying the foundation for a new chapter of industrial, technological, and cultural collaboration between Odisha and Spain. Senior state officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Satyabrata Sahoo, and Hemant Kumar Sharma, were also present, underscoring the importance of the dialogue for Odisha’s future economic and industrial strategy.





ANI







