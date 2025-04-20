



Thousands of protesters across the United States rallied once again on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in a renewed wave of demonstrations against President Donald Trump's policies. This marked the fourth significant nationwide protest since Trump took office in January 2025.





The protests were coordinated by the activist collective 50501, which organised more than 700 events across all 50 states, from Jacksonville, Florida, to Anchorage, Alaska, making it one of the most widespread mobilizations against the Trump administration in recent years.





The demonstrators voiced strong opposition to various Trump policies, including aggressive immigration enforcement and deportations, federal job cuts, economic measures such as tariffs, and the administration's handling of international conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.





Protesters accused Trump of trampling on civil liberties and the rule of law, expressing fears about executive overreach and authoritarian tendencies. Many highlighted concerns about the dehumanization of minorities, with some specifically citing the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man sent to El Salvador without due process.





In Washington, D.C., protesters gathered outside the White House and at Lafayette Square, carrying signs with messages like "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel," and "Due process." They chanted "shame!" repeatedly to voice their dissatisfaction.





Thousands also marched from the Washington Monument, demanding justice for deported migrants and expressing solidarity with federal employees who lost jobs due to administration-led budget cuts. The protests also included support for Palestinians affected by the Gaza conflict and calls for stronger U.S. action against Russian aggression in Ukraine.





In Jacksonville, Florida, hundreds protested against the rollback of LGBTQ+ rights and the weakening of environmental protections, such as the Endangered Species Act.





Demonstrators linked federal job cuts to the administration's alliance with business leaders like Elon Musk, who has been associated with government downsizing efforts. Protesters in cities like Austin and Palo Alto targeted Tesla dealerships and SpaceX offices, symbolizing opposition to Musk's role in enabling federal lay-offs.





Despite the large number of events, turnout in major cities such as New York, Washington, and Chicago was reportedly smaller than the protests held two weeks earlier on April 5. However, organizers emphasized the geographic breadth of the protests as a key indicator of growing momentum against Trump’s policies.





The protests reflected widespread frustration and fear among diverse groups, including migrants, federal workers, environmentalists, LGBTQ+ advocates, and civil rights supporters. Participants expressed deep concern about the erosion of democratic norms and the administration's impact on social and economic justice in the United States.





ANI







