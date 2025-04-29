



The security situation along the India-Pakistan border has sharply deteriorated following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with the Pakistan Army engaging in unprovoked small arms firing across multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) for five consecutive nights.





The latest incidents have been reported from the Kupwara and Baramulla districts in Kashmir, as well as the Akhnoor sector in Jammu, marking a systematic escalation in ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.





Indian forces have responded in a measured and effective manner to these provocations, ensuring minimal civilian impact while maintaining a high level of operational readiness along the sensitive frontier. Despite the repeated firing, there have been no major casualties reported on the Indian side so far. The Indian Army’s response has been characterised by restraint, aiming to avoid escalation while sending a clear message of deterrence.





April has witnessed a surge in ceasefire violations, with at least seven reported incidents, including a mine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector, multiple episodes of cross-border firing in Kupwara, and widespread firing across 34 locations along the LoC, particularly following the Pahalgam massacre. These actions are widely viewed as attempts by Pakistan to provide cover for infiltration by terrorists and to provoke instability in the region.





In response to the terror attack and the subsequent violations, India has launched a series of strong diplomatic and strategic measures.





These include suspending the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari and Octroi border crossings, expelling Pakistani military attaches and nationals, revoking visas-including those issued under the SAARC scheme-and significantly reinforcing military deployments along the border. High-level security meetings have been held, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewing the preparedness of the armed forces and directing the military to use all necessary force to track down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.





The LoC, which had remained largely calm since the 2021 ceasefire agreement, is now witnessing renewed hostilities, raising concerns of a potential escalation to heavier weaponry if the situation persists. Both sides have fortified their forward positions, and Indian forces remain on high alert, prepared for any further provocations or escalations from the Pakistani side.





The international community has been alerted to the gravity of the situation, with India raising the issue of cross-border terrorism at the United Nations and urging global action against Pakistan’s continued support for terrorist groups. The current standoff underscores the fragile nature of peace in the region and the persistent threat posed by cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations.





Agencies







