



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar on April 28, 2025, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to work jointly with India in countering the global terrorist threat.





The meeting, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, comes in the immediate aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national, and has been described as one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident.





During their discussions, Rudenko and Kumar addressed a range of bilateral issues, the schedule for upcoming political engagements, and the broader security situation in South Asia.





A significant focus was the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pahalgam attack. The attack, which targeted tourists near the popular Baisaran Meadow, has intensified calls within India for stronger action against cross-border terrorism, with India directly accusing Pakistan of supporting such activities.





In response, India has taken sweeping measures, including revoking almost all categories of visas for Pakistani citizens, tightening border security, and initiating steps for the identification and deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in India.





The meeting between the Russian and Indian officials underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the realm of counter-terrorism.





Russia and India have a long-standing history of cooperation in this area, regularly sharing experiences, coordinating efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and collaborating at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.





Both nations have consistently condemned terrorism in all its forms and have called for united efforts to combat radicalisation, terror financing, and the use of new technologies by terrorist groups.





The reaffirmation of joint efforts against terrorism by Russia and India is especially significant given the current volatile situation in South Asia, where diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated following the Pahalgam attack.





The two countries have exchanged retaliatory measures, including the suspension of key treaties, border closures, and the expulsion of diplomats, further heightening regional tensions.





The Rudenko-Kumar meeting highlights the importance both Moscow and New Delhi place on collective action against terrorism and reflects their shared resolve to address emerging security challenges in the region through enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





